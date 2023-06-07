comscore
    OnePlus Fold is coming in August this year: What we know so far

    The company is yet to announce the name and specifications of the device, but the device could be called OnePlus Fold or OnePlus V Fold.

    Published: June 7, 2023 4:54 PM IST

    • OnePlus Fold will run on a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
    • OnePlus Fold will have an 8-inch OLED screen when open.
    • OnePlus Fold will have a 4,800mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.
    Samsung started the trend of foldable smartphones and now most manufacturers including Motorola, Tecno and Honor have adopted this trend by launching their own foldable smartphones. OnePlus is the latest company that is making its entry into this segment.  Also Read - Oppo, OnePlus and Realme to operate as separate entities in India as BKK plans to derisk business

    The company could launch its foldable smartphone by the first half of August this year in New York, according to a report by Pricebaba via tipster Yogesh Brar. This will be a global launch and the device will be available in key markets such as America and India.  Also Read - OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Edition announced in India

    The foldable smartphone from OnePlus has been rumoured for the last few years and various reports have claimed that the smartphone will be a rebranded version of the Oppo Find N series device. Some latest reports also suggest that the device will be a rebadged version of Oppo Find N3.  Also Read - OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 to arrive in a new colorway

    The company is yet to announce the name and specifications of the device, but the device could be called OnePlus Fold or OnePlus V Fold. Here are the rumoured specifications of the foldable device from OnePlus.

    OnePlus Fold specifications (rumoured)

    CPU and storage

    OnePlus Fold will run on a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage space.

    Display

    OnePlus Fold will have an 8-inch OLED screen when open. When it is closed, it will have a smaller 6.5-inch OLED screen.

    Camera

    OnePlus Fold will also have three cameras on the back: a 50MP primary lens, a 48MP lens for wide-angle shots, and a 32MP lens for zooming in. It will also have Optical Image Stabilization features that will help in keeping the image steady. 

    On the front, it will have two 32MP cameras for taking selfies. This is different from most foldable phones that only have one camera on the inside for video calls.

    Battery

    OnePlus Fold will have a 4,800mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

    Meanwhile, according to a report by Economic Times on June 6, BBK Electronics Corp is going to split Oppo, OnePlus and Realme into separate companies in India that will operate independently. The decision comes at a time when the Indian government is increasing its scrutiny of Chinese firms in the country.

     

