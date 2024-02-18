Did you buy the highest variant of the OnePlus 12R assuming it to have UFS 4.0 storage? Guess what, you got tricked. However, OnePlus addressed the issue clarifying that it mistakenly listed the 256GB variant of the phone as UFS 4.0 instead of UFS 3.1. Now, however, the company President and COO Kinder Liu has confirmed that those who bought the higher variant of the device can now seek a refund.

OnePlus 12R buyers can now seek full refund

OnePlus 12R comes in two configurations – 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM + 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM + 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Those who believed that the 256GB variant has UFS 4.0 storage, which OnePlus advertised while selling the product, can now get a full refund. No refunds for 128GB variant buyers of the device.

Liu, on the OnePlus community, wrote “If you’ve received a OnePlus 12R 256GB variant and want to discuss the situation with the file system type on your phone, please contact Customer Service through your usual channel. They will be able to discuss next steps with you, up to and including a refund until 16th March 2024.”

It is worth noting that the OnePlus 12R’s competition iQOO Neo 9 Pro comes with UFS 4.0 storage and has a similar specs sheet. However, the Neo 9 Pro will launch next week on February 22.

OnePlus 12R specifications

As for the OnePlus 12R, it comes with a design similar to the flagship-grade OnePlus 12. It features a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate support. It has a 1264 x 2780 pixels resolution and a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

It boasts a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. There’s a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps and the front camera can capture 1080p footage at 30fps.

Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core SoC, which was the most powerful Qualcomm chip last year. It is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It houses a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging.

It has an under-display fingerprint scanner for added security. As for connectivity, there’s 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and GNSS suite. The device boots on Android 14 OS and has OxygenOS 14 on top.