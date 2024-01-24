comscore
English | हिंदी
24 Jan, 2024 | Wednesday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsAutomobileTop DealsOPPO India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Now get Galaxy S24 in 10 minutes via Blinkit: Here's how to order

Now get Galaxy S24 in 10 minutes via Blinkit: Here's how to order

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series can now be purchased on Blinkit. It will be delivered to you in just 8 to 10 minutes, depending on the location.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Jan 24, 2024, 07:43 PM IST

samsung galaxy S24 blinkit
samsung galaxy S24 blinkit

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy S24 Series is now available on Blinkit. This means you can get the flagship phones delivered to your doorstep in under 10 minutes. Albnder Dhindsa, the founder of Blinkit, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the brand-new smartphone can be purchased on Blinkit in three metro cities – Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

READ MORE
Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Samsung Galaxy S23: What's old, what's new?

The post shared by Dhindsa revealed that the device can be purchased at Rs 5,000 cashback using HDFC Bank credit cards. Let’s see how one can order the device on Blinkit in 10 minutes with the card offer.

All you need to do is install the Blinkit app on your Android or iOS device. Then search for the device and add it to your cart. Lastly, place an order by choosing the payment, choosing the HDFC card (for the offer), and paying. Once ordered, in 8-10 minutes, depending on your location, it should get delivered.

It is worth noting that this isn’t the first time that you can order and own a smartphone in about 10 minutes. Previously, the iPhone 15 Series was also up for grabs on the platform.

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Tags

samsung galaxy s24samsung galaxy s24 ultra

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language