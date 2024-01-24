By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
The newly launched Samsung Galaxy S24 Series is now available on Blinkit. This means you can get the flagship phones delivered to your doorstep in under 10 minutes. Albnder Dhindsa, the founder of Blinkit, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the brand-new smartphone can be purchased on Blinkit in three metro cities – Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series is now available on Blinkit!
The team and I are excited to bring this convenience to Blinkit customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai & Bengaluru ✌️
You can order now and we’ll deliver it in 10 minutes! pic.twitter.com/nqHFa8D3Cl
— Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) January 24, 2024
The post shared by Dhindsa revealed that the device can be purchased at Rs 5,000 cashback using HDFC Bank credit cards. Let’s see how one can order the device on Blinkit in 10 minutes with the card offer.
All you need to do is install the Blinkit app on your Android or iOS device. Then search for the device and add it to your cart. Lastly, place an order by choosing the payment, choosing the HDFC card (for the offer), and paying. Once ordered, in 8-10 minutes, depending on your location, it should get delivered.
It is worth noting that this isn't the first time that you can order and own a smartphone in about 10 minutes. Previously, the iPhone 15 Series was also up for grabs on the platform.
Author Name | Pranav Sawant
