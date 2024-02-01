Nothing has officially confirmed the launch of its next smartphone dubbed Nothing Phone 2a. The company has shared a promotional video of the smartphone and has also created a sign-up page for the same on its official website. The announcement comes months after the phone was first spotted in the rumour mill.

Nothing Phone 2a launch timeline

Nothing Phone 2a is indeed coming soon but the question is, when? The smartphone is speculated to launch later this month globally. It will also be made available in the Indian region, which is one of its major markets. Upon launch, it will be sold on Flipkart, as confirmed by an advert on the shopping platform.

The Phone 2a will sit below the Phone 2, likely in the mid-range segment. The Phone 2 was released in the premium segment, which is now available at around Rs 40,000.

Exciting roadmap for 2024! First up: Phone (2a) https://t.co/HCaGqxCDKF — Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 1, 2024

We expect the Phone 2a to be cheaper than the Phone 2’s current retail pricing. It will indeed be an upgrade over the Phone 1, which was launched back in 2021 with a mid-range Snapdragon processor – Snapdragon 778G+ to be precise.

Although Nothing hasn’t confirmed any details, the device faced sporadic leaks. That said, we know some of its key highlights. Let’s take a look.

Nothing Phone 2a specifications and features

Nothing Phone 2a is rumored to feature a large 6.7-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The device is expected to boast a 120Hz refresh rate and have some sort of glass protection. Just like the Phone 2, the Phone 2a may have symmetrical bezels.

At the helm, the device may be powered by a MediaTek chipset. Leaks suggest a Dimensity 7200 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It may not have a microSD card for extra storage.

Expect the device to be equipped with a dual-rear camera system. Nothing may use the 50MP Samsung S5KNG9 main lens for the setup and another 50MP S5KJN1 lens, with the latter being an ultra-wide sensor.

Coming to the battery, the device is expected to pack a big battery with some sort of fast charging support. It is expected to run on Android 14 OS out of the box with Nothing OS skin on top. The Phone 2a will also likely have a Glyph interface, which is a distinctive Nothing feature.

Upon launch, Nothing Phone 2a is expected to compete with mid-range phones from iQOO, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, and others.