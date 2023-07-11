Nothing Phone (2) is expected to come with an improved design, higher-end internals, and an upgrade to the Glyph interface.

As per the schedule, Nothing will unveil the Nothing Phone (2) today in India, Europe, and several other regions. The company recently started taking its pre-orders and now, the device will be finally out of the wraps. Some of the highlights of the phone will be its similar yet improved design, new Glyph interface, and a flagship-grade chipset.

Nothing Phone (2) India launch: How to watch Livestream

Nothing Phone (2) will launch today at 8:30 PM in India. The smartphone’s launch will be premiered on the company’s official YouTube channel. You can click on the preview below to watch the premier of the phone’s launch.

It appears that the company CEO Carl Pei will reveal the device alongside the popular YouTuber Casey Neistat, who happens to be one of the investors of Nothing.

Nothing Phone (2) Expected price and availability

Nothing Phone (2) is expected to be priced under Rs 40,000 in India. It is expected to arrive with up to 12GB RAM and 256 or 512GB variant in the country.

This time around, it will be available in White and Grey color options. Upong launch, the smartphone will compete with phones like the iQOO Neo 7 Pro, OnePlus 11R, Oppo Reno 10 Pro+, and others.

The device will be available for purchase on Flipkart, however, unlike Phone (1), the Phone (2) will also be sold offline. Nothing is said to launch a couple of customer service centers in the country, which may boost the brand’s online and offline sales.

Nothing Phone (2) specifications

Nothing Phone (2) is expected to come with a similar design to the Nothing Phone (1). However, this time, the back may be slightly curved to the sides. The Glyph interface will be improved, coming with 33 LEDs on the back instead of 12 on the Phone (1).

The 16-LED arc strip in the Glyph interface will also support features like progress bar and notifications for apps. Nothing has confirmed that Uber and Zomato are the two apps supporting the lighting rhythms for Glyph. So, similar to Swiggy’s live widget on iPhone, users will see when the order or cab is reaching you with the help of the lighting rhytms in the Glyph interface.

The Nothing Phone (2) will feature a a larger display this time. The device is expected to come with a 6.7-inch center-punch-hole display featuring an FHD+ resolution. The OLED panel will have a 120Hz refresh rate and symmetrical bezels.

It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of internal strorage. It will come with a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP IMX890 main lens and a 50MP JN1 ultra-wide lens. The camera will have OIS and EIS support. There will be a 32MPcamera on the front.

The device is expected to house a 4,700mAh cell with 33W wired and 15W wireless charging. It will also have reverse wireless charging. The device will boot on Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13. Nothing is expected to offer 3 years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.