Nokia G42 5G will launch next week in India. The company has given us a launch date and its arriving in the budget segment. As the name suggests, it will be a 5G handset and come with modest specs. Some of its highlights will be a triple camera system, up to 11GB of RAM (including virtual RAM), and two elegant color options.

Nokia G42 5G launch date, expected price

The Nokia G42 5G will launch on September 11 in India. Upon launch, it will be sold on Amazon India website. It is expected to launch under Rs 20,000 price segment in the country. The device will arrive in two color options, namely So Purple and So Grey.

Upon launch, it will compete with phones from brands like Redmi, Realme, Vivo, Infinix, Tecno, and Motorola.

Nokia G42 5G specifications and features

Nokia has revealed some highlights of the smartphone on its social media handle. Also, Amazon has created a landing page giving out some details. The Nokia G42 5G is confirmed to feature a 6.56-inch water-drop notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen will have an HD+ resolution.

Other details of the phone are known since the device is already official in the global markets. The smartphone has three cameras on the back with a 50MP main lens and two 2MP sensors. It boasts an 8MP camera on the front for clicking selfies.

Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC in the global model. The Indian unit will also have the same chipset. It is a budget 5G octa-core chipset clocked at 2.2 GHz. The device boots on Android 13 OS and has up to 11GB of RAM including virtual RAM. Nokia has advertised that it will offer up to 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates for the Nokia G42 5G.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh non-removable battery with support for 20W wired fast charging support. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer and also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired headphones. It features a loudspeaker with support for Audio boost mode.

In other news about Nokia, the company launched two new colors of the Nokia 2660 Flip phone last month. The Pop Pink and Lush Green shades are priced the same as other colors, i.e. Rs 4,499. The flip phone has a 2.8-inch display on the inside and a 1.77-inch panel on the outside.