Motorola is set to launch a new G-series photo in India. The Moto G73 5G is coming on March 10, nearly two months after it was launched in some international markets in January. That means we are familiar with the specifications of the Moto G73 sold in the US, but will the Indian variant be the same? Also Read - Motorola to soon launch new version of foldable Razr smartphone

While the launch in India is a few days away, Motorola went ahead and listed the Moto G73 on its website, revealing all the specifications of the Indian Moto G73 5G. The company has revealed the RAM and storage variants, as well as the colour variants of the Moto G73 that will go on sale in India likely later this month. Also Read - Motorola Moto G73 5G budget smartphone to launch on March 10 in India

Motorola Moto G73 specifications

Right off the bat, you see the launch date of the Moto G73 5G on the company website. Then it shows the Moto G73 5G will be available in Midnight Blue and Lucent White colours with only 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The listing also shows what the phone looks like. It does not look any different from the variant available in the US.

The Motorola Moto G73 5G will come with a 6.5-inch FullHD+ LCD panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Even though the Moto G73 5G will use PMMA, which is essentially plastic, the glossy finish gives it a glass touch. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone will come running Android 13-based software. There will be a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back, while the phone’s front would come with a 16-megapixel camera. With a water-resistant design, you could use this phone during rain, while accidental splashes will likely not harm it.

You can expect the Motorola Moto G73 5G to feature a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging via a USB-C port. There may also be a 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone, while stereo speakers will enhance the phone’s entertainment quotient.