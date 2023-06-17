Motorola is gearing up to launch its upcoming foldable smartphones in India. The company has been teasing the devices for quite some time and it has finally given us a date. The company has confirmed that it will reveal full details about the lineup next week. Also Read - Motorola launches its EnvisionX 4K QLED Google TV in India: Check price, specifications and offers

Motorola Razr 40 lineup to be revealed next week

The Motorola Razr 40 foldable series will be revealed on June 22 in India. The company is expected to reveal specifications and the exact launch date on the aforesaid date.

For the unversed, the Razr 40 series will consist of two models in India – Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra. Both devices will make it to the Indian market. The design of the upcoming phones along with their key specs were revealed recently.

Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra specifications

The Motorola Razr 40 will be the vanilla flip phone in the Razr 40 series, whereas, the Razr 40 Ultra will be the specced out flip phone. Both phones are already available in China, that said, we do know their specs.

The device features a 6.9-inch primary display with a 1080 x 2640 pixels resolution. The screen refreshes at 144Hz and has 1400 nits of peak brightness.

On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch primary display with a 165Hz refresh rate and the same 1080 x 2640 pixels resolution. It comes with 1400 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The major difference between the two is in the secondary display. The Razr 40 has a smaller 1.5-inch outer screen, whereas, the Ultra has a larger 3.6-inch outer display.

In China, the Razr 40 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC which is a new mid-range chipset based on the 4nm fabrication process. The Razr 40 Ultra has Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is an older flagship SoC.

The duo has up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB internal storage. The Razr 40 packs a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The Ultra model has a smaller 3,800mAh battery with same charging speed. Both support 5W wireless charging technology.

As for cameras, the Razr 40 has a 64MP + 13MP dual-rear camera setup and the Ultra boasts a 12MP + 13MP dual-rear camera system. Both phones can shoot 4K videos but the Ultra can shoot smoother 60fps footage.

The duo is IP52 rated and has connectivity options like 5G, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and other GNSS services. Both have fingerprint scanners on the side for security.