Motorola G54 launch: Motorola has announced the launch of Motorola G54 5G smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone will join Motorola’s G series in India, which also includes the recently launched Motorola G85 5G smartphone. The newly launched smartphone comes with a near-stock Android 13 experience and also comes with various stand-out experiences, like ThinkShield for Mobile, which offers business-grade security along with Moto Secure, a Family Space application designed to establish a secure area on the phone dedicated to children’s learning and play. In addition to this, users can personalise the smartphone to achieve a unique and distinct appearance. Some of the highlights of the newly launched smartphone include a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 octa-core processor, a 6,000mAh battery, a 50MP shake-free camera and more.

Motorola G54 India price and availability

Motorola G54 5G will be available in three colours: Mint Green, Pearl Blue, and Midnight Blue. It comes in two variants: 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The former variant will be available for Rs 18,999 and the latter for Rs 15,999. Interested buyers can also avail Rs 1500 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards or Rs 1500 additional value on exchange of an old device on Flipkart.

The Motorola G54 5G will be available for sale starting September 13 via Flipkart, Motorola’s official website and all leading retail stores.

This story is developing.