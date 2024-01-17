Motorola launched the Moto G34 5G last week in India. The smartphone comes with a budget specs sheet and is priced aggressively. Some of the highlights of the phone include the vegan leather back, a high refresh rate display, a Snapdragon SoC, and Android 14 OS. Starting today, the Motorola G34 5G will be up for sale in India.

Motorola G34 5G sale today: Price, offers, and colors

The Motorola G34 5G first sale will be live today at 12 PM on Flipkart. The device is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 11,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Those with phones for exchange can get a Rs 1,000 exchange bonus, making the effective starting price of the phone Rs 9,999. There’s also a bank offer on ICICI Bank cards when purchasing the phone on EMI.

The smartphone has three color options to choose from – Charcoal Black, Ice Blue, and Ocean Green.

Motorola G34 5G specifications

The Motorola Moto G34 5G features a vegan leather back with a clean design. The device has a protruded camera island adding to its looks. It sports a 6.5-inch punch-holed display with an HD+ resolution. The IPS LCD panel has a 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness, and vibrant colors.

The smartphone has a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The main lens has Phase Detection Autofocus support. It can also shoot 1080p videos. There’s a 16MP camera on the front for selfies.

Powering the device is the Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.