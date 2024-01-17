By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Motorola launched the Moto G34 5G last week in India. The smartphone comes with a budget specs sheet and is priced aggressively. Some of the highlights of the phone include the vegan leather back, a high refresh rate display, a Snapdragon SoC, and Android 14 OS. Starting today, the Motorola G34 5G will be up for sale in India.
The Motorola G34 5G first sale will be live today at 12 PM on Flipkart. The device is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 11,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.
Those with phones for exchange can get a Rs 1,000 exchange bonus, making the effective starting price of the phone Rs 9,999. There’s also a bank offer on ICICI Bank cards when purchasing the phone on EMI.
The smartphone has three color options to choose from – Charcoal Black, Ice Blue, and Ocean Green.
The Motorola Moto G34 5G features a vegan leather back with a clean design. The device has a protruded camera island adding to its looks. It sports a 6.5-inch punch-holed display with an HD+ resolution. The IPS LCD panel has a 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness, and vibrant colors.
The smartphone has a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The main lens has Phase Detection Autofocus support. It can also shoot 1080p videos. There’s a 16MP camera on the front for selfies.
Powering the device is the Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.
Author Name | Pranav Sawant
Select Language