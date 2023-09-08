Moto G84 5G was launched last week in the Indian market. The smartphone comes in the budget price segment and offers several notable features. It sports a pOLED display, a triple camera setup, and a Snapdragon chipset. Moreover, it comes in three different colors including the vibrant Viva Magenta shade. Starting today, the device will be available for purchase in the country.

Moto G84 5G first sale: Price, offers, and availability

The Motorola Moto G84 5G will go on sale at 12 PM on Flipkart. The smartphone is priced at Rs 19,999 for the sole variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Unlock the potential of lightning-fast 5G networks with the #motog84_5G, fueled by the lightning-speed Snapdragon® 695 5G processor. ​Enjoy seamless gaming, harness advanced photography ​capabilities, and accomplish all your tasks effortlessly at ₹18,999* from tomorrow onwards READ MORE Moto G84 5G launch today: Here's what to expect — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 7, 2023

Buyers with ICICI Bank cards can get a Rs 1,000 instant discount when purchasing the phone. There’s also an exchange offer with a Rs 1,000 exchange bump up.

The device has three color options to choose from, namely, Viva Magenta, Marshmellow Blue, and Midnight Blue.

Moto G84 5G specifications and features

The smartphone comes with a design similar to its other siblings in this price bracket. The standard Moto design hasn’t changed much with a vertical camera lens placement and the Moto branding on the back. There’s a 6.55-inch punch-hole display on the front. It is a pOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has HDR10+ support and Pantone colors. The phone is wrapped up in a polycarbonate shell.

One of the phone’s major highlights is advertised to be its camera. It features a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens with OIS support. It is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP macro vision lens. Upfront, it has a 16MP camera for clicking selfie images and doing video calls. The device can shoot 1080p videos front both the front and the rear cameras.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC. It is a 6nm-based processor with an Adreno 619 GPU. It has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Despite having a large storage space, Motorola has given a MicroSD card slot for additional storage needs.

Other than this, it has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a stereo speaker setup backed by Dolby Atmos and Moto Spatial Sound. As for the battery, it houses a 5,000mAh cell with 30W TurboPower support. Furthermore, it has an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security. Lastly, it boots on Android 13 OS out of the box and is promised to get the upcoming Android 14 update.