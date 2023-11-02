Lava has announced the launch of its Lava Blaze 2 5G smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone is the new addition to the Lava Blaze lineup in India, which also includes the recently launched Blaze Pro. Lava Blaze 2 5G comes with a glass back and a Ring Light. Some of the highlight features of newly launched smartphones include MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Processor, 2.5D Curved Screen, 50MP rear camera and more.

Lava Blaze 2 5G India price and availability

The Lava Blaze 2 5G is available in three colours, namely Glass Black, Glass Blue and Glass Lavender. The smartphone is available in two RAM and storage variants. Lava Blaze 2 5G with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 9,999 and the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available for Rs 10,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting November 9 on Lava retail stores and Amazon.

Lava Blaze 2 5G specifications

Lava Blaze 2 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Processor and comes with an AnTuTu score of >3,90,000+, as per the company’s claim. The has up to 6GB of RAM further expandable up to 6GB and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 memory, which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs Android 13 and provides a clean experience with no ads and no bloatware, as per the company’s claim.

The smartphone features a 16.55 cm (6.56-inch) HD+ IPS punch hole display with a 2.5D curved screen 90 Hz refresh rate and 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. On the camera front, the smartphone comes 50MP rear camera with LED flash and an 8MP front camera with screen flash for selfies. Other camera features include Film, Slow Motion, Timelapse, UHD, GIF, Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Pro, Panorama, Filters and Intelligent Scanning and more.

The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery with an 18W charger and Type C cable. On the connectivity front, the smartphone supports 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, navigation, Bluetooth v5.0 and more. It has Accelerometer, Proximity, Magnetometer and Ambient Light sensors. Its additional features include a Side Fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock and Battery Saver Mode. It weighs 203g and measures 164.2mm in length, 76mm in width and 8.45mm in thickness.