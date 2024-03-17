Lava is coming up with another smartphone and it is likely not a part of the Blaze series. In a new teaser on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian smartphone company has announced that a phone called O2 is “coming soon.” The Lava O2 will most likely be the successor to the Lava O1, launched in India last year in October. Lava’s post on X also has a short video that reveals the design of the upcoming phone and that it will be available to buy from Amazon.

Lava O2 design

As seen in the video teaser, the Lava O2 will come with a flat display with narrow bezels and a punch hole in the centre. There will be two cameras with big cutouts, while the standard buttons for power and volume will be on the phone’s right edge. The Lava O2 will also have a 3.5mm headphone jack alongside a USB-C port. The company has showed off the phone in just one colour, which is a shade of green, but there will be more options.

Lava O2 specifications

While Lava’s post on X does not talk about the phone’s specifications, its exclusive partner for the phone’s online sales Amazon has spilled the beans ahead of the launch. According to the listing on Amazon, the Lava O2 will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display offering up to a 90Hz refresh rate. The upcoming Lava O2 will have a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Lava will likely bundle the power adapter in the phone’s retail box. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the phone, but those who do not prefer it can use face unlock. The Lava O2 will be available in Majestic Purple and Green colours.

It will rock a Unisoc T616 processor, which means it will be a 4G phone. There will be 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage on the Lava O2, which will come running Android 13. Amazon’s listing also claims the Lava O2 has scored 2,50,000 points on the AnTuTu V10 benchmarking platform, which should mean that it can handle multitasking well for its price.