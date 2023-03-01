Last month we saw a couple of devices with MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 chipset. Realme, Redmi, and even Infinix came out with their Dimensity 1080-powered phones. This month, we are expected to see the Indian brand Lava launch its new phone with the aforesaid chip. Also Read - Lava Yuva 2 Pro with MediaTek Helio G37 SoC launched in India

Ahead of its launch, a Lava phone with model number 'LAVA LAVA LXX504' has emerged on Geekbench revealing its key details. This device is believed to be the long-rumored Lava Agni 2.

Lava Agni 2 certification reveals Dimensity 1080 SoC, other specs

As per the Geekbench certification, the upcoming Lava smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. This is a 5G chip and is currently the most popular in between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 segment.

The device scores 819 points in the single-core department and 2267 points in the multi-core department. It has 8GB of RAM and boots on the latest Android 13 OS.

Apart from this, there’s no other information to look at on the certification. However, some of its specs have been leaked. The Lava Agni 2 is said to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with high refresh rate support.

It is unclear whether the phone will have an LCD panel or an AMOLED panel. The Agni 5G, though, had an IPS LCD display.

As for cameras, it is expected to feature multiple camera lenses on the back. The main lens is expected to be a 50MP sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization support). It is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Thanks to the Geekbench certification, we now know that the Agni 3 will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box.

In other news, Lava launched the Lava Yuva 2 Pro last month in the entry-level segment. The device comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display and has Helio G37 SoC. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and boots on Android 12. The device is priced at Rs 7,999 and competes with the likes of Poco C50, Redmi A1, Moto E13, Infinix Smart 7, and others.