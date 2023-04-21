Lava Agni 2 5G with Dimensity 1080 chip, AMOLED screen teased

Lava, India’s homegrown mobile phone brand, launched its Agni 5G in November 2021, which was the first 5G-enabled smartphone from an Indian brand. The company is now working on the successor of the Agni 5G, which may be called the Lava Agni 2 5G. Sunil Rana, Business Head at Lava International Limited dropped a teaser tweeting two fire emojis followed by ‘soon’. Also Read - Lava Blaze 2 debuts with Unisoc T616 and 18W fast charging

Lava Agni 2 5G price and availability

A report by Gizmochina revealed that the company may launch its latest mid-segment 5G smartphone by May this year. The upcoming Lava phone may use the Dimensity 1080 chipset, so considering the cost of existing phones that use this chipset, the Agni 2 5G could cost somewhere between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000.

Lava Agni 2 5G specifications

Lava Agni 2 5G is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, including an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, further expandable through a microSD, as per Pricebaba. The upcoming 5G smartphone may feature a USB Type-C port and a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 44W fast charging support.

Coming to the camera, the upcoming smartphone will feature a triple camera unit at the back with a 50MP sensor along with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a 16MP front camera. It may feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, despite having an AMOLED display, the Lava Agni 2 5G may feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor — something usually seen on phones with LCD panels.

Meanwhile, in the comments section on Sunil Rana’s tweet, a user shared the poster of the unannounced Blaze 1x 5G, which could be the successor of Blaze 5G.

Blaze 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and features a “glass-back design” with a triple-camera setup. The device includes a single 4GB RAM+128GB storage option and is available in two colours — Glass Blue and Glass Green. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution (720×1600 pixels) and the screen support a refresh of rate 90Hz. Blaze 5G was the most affordable 5G smartphone when launched. There is no official announcement on the successor of Blaze 5G from Lava.