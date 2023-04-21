comscore
    Lava Agni 2 5G with Dimensity 1080 chip, AMOLED screen teased, to launch soon

    Lava Agni 5G was launched in November 2021 and the company executive has now teased the launch of the phone's successor, Agni 2 5G.

    • Published: April 21, 2023 10:00 PM IST

    • Lava Agni 5G was launched in November 2021.
    • Lava Agni 2 5G may launch in May, as per report.
    • Lava Agni 2 5G may feature MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

    Lava, India’s homegrown mobile phone brand, launched its Agni 5G in November 2021, which was the first 5G-enabled smartphone from an Indian brand. The company is now working on the successor of the Agni 5G, which may be called the Lava Agni 2 5G. Sunil Rana, Business Head at Lava International Limited dropped a teaser tweeting two fire emojis followed by ‘soon’.  Also Read - Lava Blaze 2 debuts with Unisoc T616 and 18W fast charging

    Lava Agni 2 5G price and availability

    A report by Gizmochina revealed that the company may launch its latest mid-segment 5G smartphone by May this year. The upcoming Lava phone may use the Dimensity 1080 chipset, so considering the cost of existing phones that use this chipset, the Agni 2 5G could cost somewhere between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000.  

    Lava Agni 2 5G specifications

    Lava Agni 2 5G is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, including an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, further expandable through a microSD, as per Pricebaba. The upcoming 5G smartphone may feature a USB Type-C port and a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 44W fast charging support.

    Coming to the camera, the upcoming smartphone will feature a triple camera unit at the back with a 50MP sensor along with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a 16MP front camera. It may feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, despite having an AMOLED display, the Lava Agni 2 5G may feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor — something usually seen on phones with LCD panels.

    Meanwhile, in the comments section on Sunil Rana’s tweet, a user shared the poster of the unannounced Blaze 1x 5G, which could be the successor of Blaze 5G.

    Blaze 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and features a “glass-back design” with a triple-camera setup. The device includes a single 4GB RAM+128GB storage option and is available in two colours — Glass Blue and Glass Green. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution (720×1600 pixels) and the screen support a refresh of rate 90Hz. Blaze 5G was the most affordable 5G smartphone when launched. There is no official announcement on the successor of Blaze 5G from Lava.

    • Published Date: April 21, 2023 10:00 PM IST
