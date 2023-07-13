Nothing CEO Carl Pei says that all foldable phones are evolving the same way and they just an innovation that manufacturers are pushing onto the consumer.

This year we saw the most number of folding phones from several different brands. Not just from Samsung and Motorola, but also from Google, Oppo, Xiaomi, and emerging brands like Tecno. We also have a OnePlus foldable phone lined up to launch in the coming months. In the midst of this, Nothing, which quickly gained popularity with its Phone (1) and other transparent-looking devices has something to say about foldable phones.

Thought you’d get a Nothing foldable phone soon? Well, Nothing’s CEO and founder Carl Pei has revealed that the company may not make foldable phones anytime soon. He also stated his thoughts about the existing foldable phones in the market.

In an interview with IndiaToday, he said “I don’t think consumers walk around saying, hey, I wish my phone could fold, I think it’s an innovation that the manufacturers are pushing onto the consumer.”

Pei also said that all foldable phones are the same. “It’s good that some people are building it, but if you look at how the foldables are evolving, they are all the same again.”

So far, Nothing only has two phones in its portfolio. The company recently launched one of them dubbed Nothing Phone (2). The Phone (2) is sort of an iterative upgrade with better internals. One of the highlights of the device is the improved Glyph interface, which now users can have more control over.

There are 33 customizable lighting zones on the Phone (2) as opposed to 16 lighting zones on the Phone (1). Users can now utilize Glyph as a progress bar for apps like Zomato and Uber. There’s also the new Glyph Timer feature and Glyph Composer that lets you set ringtones.

As for the phone’s specs, the Nothing Phone (2) features a larger display. It has a 6.7-inch center-punch-hole OLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The LTPO panel can refresh from 1Hz to 120Hz. The 10-bit panel on the phone is also brighter and peaks at 1,600 nits.

The device has a dual camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX890 main lens. It is assisted by a 50MP secondary lens for ultra-wide shots. It has a 32MP Son IMX615 lens for selfies. The rear camera can now shoot 4K videos at 60fps.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It packs a larger 4,700mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. It boots on Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13 OS out of the box.