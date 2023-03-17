iQoo Z7 5G India price revealed: Check details

iQoo is set to release its next-gen Z-series smartphone, dubbed as the iQoo Z7 5G, in India on March 21. Ahead of its official launch, iQoo has revealed the pricing of the iQoo Z6 successor in India. Also Read - iQOO Z7i is the first phone with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset

The company today announced that the upcoming iQoo Z7 5G will be available in two variants in India. While the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 129GB of storage will cost Rs 18,999, the top variant of the phone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space will cost Rs 19,999 in the country. As a part of the launch offer, iQoo will be offering an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on the transactions made via HDFC Bank and SBI credit card, debit card and EMI transactions. After this discount, the 6GB + 128GB variant of the iQoo Z7 5G will be available at a price of Rs 17,499, while the 8GB + 128GB variant of the smartphone will be available at a price of Rs 18,499. The company is also offering a no-cost EMI of up to three months on the purchase of the phone.

As far as availability is concerned, the upcoming iQoo Z7 5G will be available in India at 1PM exclusively on Amazon India in Norway Blue and Pacific Night colour variants.

iQoo Z7 5G specifications

In addition to revealing the price of the iQoo Z7 5G, the company has also shared details about its key specification. iQoo has revealed that its upcoming Z-series smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 system-on-chip (SoC) that has been designed using the 6nm process. For connectivity, the iQoo Z7 5G will feature support for Wi-Fi 6 and dual-SIM 5G.

In the camera department, the phone will sport a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 64MP OIS camera with Samsung’s ISOCELL GW3 sensor, hybrid image stabilization that includes OIS and EIS, 4K video recording functionality at 30 fps and vlog movie mode. The iQoo Z7 5G will also feature support for 44W FlashCharge technology, which the company says can charge the phone up to 50 percent in just 25 minutes.

Coming to the display, the iQoo Z7 5G will come with a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with a full HD+ resolution, 1,300 nits of peak brightness, a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz and an in-display fingerprint sensor.