As scheduled, iQOO will launch the much-awaited iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G smartphone today in India. The smartphone will come with a solid specs sheet and will be priced in the mid-range segment. Some of the phone’s highlights will be up to 144Hz LTPO screen, An IMX920 main lens, and a Snapdragon flagship-grade chipset. Let’s see how you can watch today’s launch Livestream.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G launch today: How to watch Livestream

iQOO Neo 9 Pro will launch today at 12 PM in the country. iQOO will stream the launch event on its YouTube channel. That said, those interested in watching the launch Livestream can click on the preview below at the said time.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G India price and availability

iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G is expected to be priced under Rs 40,000. With launch offers like bank discounts, the device may be available at around Rs 35,000, as per the rumours.

The device will come in two RAM and storage variants – 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The device will have two colour options – Fiery Red and Conqueror Black.

After its launch, the device will compete directly with the newly launched OnePlus 12R – Rs 39,999. It will also go against the likes of Nothing Phone 2, which now starts at Rs 36,999.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G specifications

The Neo 9 Pro 5G will feature a 6.78-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. It will be an LTPO AMOLED panel with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 2160 PWM dimming. The screen is expected to have a peak brightness of 3000 nits. The screen will double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

As for the cameras, it will boast a dual-rear camera system on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX920 main lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The main lens will have OIS support and will be capable of shooting 4K resolution videos at night and 8K resolution videos in the daytime.

One of the major highlights of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G will be its chipset. The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, as confirmed by iQOO. It will likely come with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It may be equipped with a 5,160mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. iQOO already teased the feature and with this sort of fast charging tech, the device will be able to go from 0 percent to 50 percent in just 11 minutes. It will boot on the latest Android 14 OS and have Funtouch OS 14 on top.