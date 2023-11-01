iQOO has officially confirmed the launch of its next smartphone, the iQOO 12. The device will be a successor to the iQOO 11 launched in January this year. The iQOO 12 will likely be the first smartphone in India with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. As of now, only the Xiaomi 14 lineup has used this chipset, but it’s exclusive to China.

iQOO 12 India launch date and expected specifications

iQOO India’s CEO Nipun Marya took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal the launch date of the iQOO 12. The smartphone will arrive in India on December 12, which will be a month after its China launch that’s happening later next week.

As every year, iQOO has yet again partnered with BMW Motorsport allowing it to bring a special BMW-inspired edition of the phone. The promotional poster shared by Marya doesn’t reveal much apart from its new camera island design.

The iQOO 12 will bring a redesign over its predecessor. The smartphone will get a squarish camera module, flat display, and thin bezels. It is expected to come with a 6.78-inch punch-hole OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. The screen will likely have up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It may have an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security.

One of the highlights of the smartphone will be its chipset. The iQOO 12 will likely be the first device in India to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The new chipset is based on a 4nm node and has a 30 percent increase in processing power and is said to be efficient. It has an updated Image Signal Processor (ISP), so expect better image processing.

This chipset in the phone will be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It will likely pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. This is the same as the last year. It’s unclear whether the device will get wireless charging support or not.

Moving to the cameras, the smartphone is rumored to have a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens, which is expected to be an OmniVision OV50H sensor. It may come with OIS support. The secondary and tertiary sensors will likely be a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens and a 64MP OmniVision OV64B periscope lens. Upfront, it is expected to have a 16MP selfie snapper.

As far as the operating system is concerned, expect it to run on the latest Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14. Other than this, expect features like IR blaster and connectivity options like Wi-Fi 7 and NFC.