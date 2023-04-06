comscore iPhones with older software won’t support Apple’s online services Price in India, iPhones with older software won’t support Apple’s online services Reviews and Specs (6th April 2023) | Techlusive India
    iPhones with older software won't support Apple's online services

    Apple did not specify a reason as to why older iPhones will stop supporting the company's online services, but it is happening soon.

    Inside the Apple ecosystem, the software is as crucial as the hardware. Through its various online services, Apple enhances the iPhone experience, so these online services are deeply tied to the software, even on older iPhones. In other words, you could still use Apple’s latest iMessage on an iPhone 3GS or FaceTime on the iPhone 4. But that is reportedly changing. Apple may discontinue its online services for iPhone devices on older software. Also Read - iOS 17 to bring revamped Control Center and many other features

    According to a tipster who goes by StellaFrudge on Twitter, who has a decent track record of sharing Apple-related leaks, nearly all of Apple’s online services will no longer support devices running iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11. Only iCloud will reportedly be available on these devices, per the leak, which also said that Apple will notify users of devices on older software about the upcoming changes in the availability of the company’s online services. Apple would also urge users to update their devices to the latest software, if available. Also Read - Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

    While this leak is not the only instance to reveal what Apple is planning. According to MacRumors, Apple, last month published a new support article where it outlined that “older software versions will no longer support Apple Services like the App Store, Siri, and Maps.” Apple, however, did not specify what software versions it would consider older. But this should broadly mean devices that cannot be updated to iOS 12 or later, macOS Catalina, watchOS 5, and tvOS 12 will not support Apple’s online services. Also Read - iOS 17 may drop support for iPhone X and other models

    Apple also did not specify a reason as to why older software will stop supporting the company’s online services. One possibility is that the iPhone maker is likely working to upgrade all its services and that might break support for devices running old software. This may be similar to how WhatsApp works. WhatsApp stops working on your device unless you update it to the latest software. Sure, the number of iPhones, Macs, Apple TVs, and Apple Watches still on older software is low, meaning this would affect a handful of users.

    • Published Date: April 6, 2023 11:21 AM IST
