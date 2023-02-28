Apple may have brought back the iPhone SE from the dead. According to renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a next-generation iPhone SE is in the works. The new development comes about two months after Kuo made a different prediction. In early January, Kuo said Apple had cancelled work on the next iPhone SE. So, this could be good news for people who look forward to buying affordable iPhone models. Also Read - Meta is working on 'AI personas' for Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp

Kuo, in a series of tweets, said the next iPhone SE will use the iPhone 14’s chassis, meaning it will be identical in size to the latest iPhone 14. Not just that, the upcoming iPhone SE would have a 6.1-inch OLED display, according to Kuo. That means the next iPhone SE would be the first one to come with an OLED panel. Kuo said Apple partner BOE would manufacture the OLED panel. Also Read - OnePlus 11R 5G to go on sale in India today at 12 pm: Price, sale offers and more

Apple had already launched a 5G iPhone SE the last time, but the next one is likely to use the company’s in-house G baseband chip. This chip is reportedly built using a 4nm process and supports only sub-6GHz. This could be the first iPhone model to use that chip, which has been in development for years, and Apple deciding to use it on an entry-level iPhone would mean a dry run for the chip before it makes its way to flagship iPhones. Also Read - MWC 2023: Lenovo launches ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 with a cover made of flax seeds

Apple’s premium-range iPhone models still use Qualcomm’s modem chips for 5G. Previous reports have suggested Apple would begin using its own 5G modems in the coming years, but due to some complexity, Apple has refrained from replacing the Qualcomm modems with the in-house ones. Even if what Kuo has said holds any water, it still does not offer clarity as to whether or not the iPhone models in 2024 would come with Apple’s own 5G modems. That is because the modems do not currently support mmWave and satellite communications — two of the most advanced features of the iPhone.

The next iPhone SE is expected to arrive in the first half of 2024.