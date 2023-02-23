Apple iPhone 14 Plus is selling at discount of Rs 11,000 on Jio Mart

Planning to buy a new iPhone? Jio Mart is running the Mobiles and Electronics Fest sale on its app where if you buy the iPhone 14 Plus, you get a discount of Rs 11,000 right away. The sale also includes several bank offers, so you can sweeten the deal further. The iPhone 14 Plus is one of the best smartphones you can get right now, so this is how the deal works. Also Read - JioMart Mobiles and Electronics Fest is now live: Best deals on Galaxy M13, iPhone 14 Plus and more

On the Jio Mart app or website, search for the Apple iPhone 14 Plus. If you are going for the base variant with 128GB of internal storage, the price mentioned is Rs 78,900, which is Rs 11,000 less than the original price. The iPhone 14 Plus was launched at Rs 89,900 last year and is still selling at that price in the Apple Store. If you go for the 256GB version, the price mentioned is Rs 88,900, which is also around Rs 11,000 less than the original price of Rs 99,900.

Over and above this discount, you get 10 percent off on using a credit card from the Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, or IDBI Bank. This will sweeten the deal further but make sure your pin code is deliverable before you place the order.

iPhone 14 Plus specifications

The iPhone 14 Plus sports the same design as the iPhone 14 but gets bigger in size. It has a large 6.7-inch Super Retina display with a 1284 x 2778 pixels resolution. It is an OLED panel with a notch on top. The screen has a peak brightness of 1200 nits and boasts a 60Hz refresh rate. Apple has its own Ceramic Sheild glass protection for the display.

It is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset having a five-core GPU, which is also present in the iPhone 13 Pro models. It comes with 6GB of RAM and has up to 512GB of internal storage.

Coming to the cameras, it has a dual camera system with a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. It goes without saying that the camera on the phone will be able to shoot smooth video, thanks to OIS support. The iPhone 14 Plus can shoot 4K videos at up to 60fps. For selfies and FaceTime calls, it has a 12MP selfie snapper which is also capable of 4K videos.

It packs a 4,325mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 26 hours of battery life. It has face unlock support and comes with 5G connectivity.