Apple introduced the last iPhone SE model in 2022 after a two-year gap. If we follow the cycle Apple has been following, a new iPhone SE should be due this year. Several rumours have emerged over the past few months, pointing out what the affordable iPhone may look like. And that is a look similar to the iPhone XR, meaning a single camera on the back and curved edges. Another rumour in December said the iPhone SE 4 will come with iPhone 14’s battery. But a fresh leak has claimed the iPhone SE 4 will ditch the notch in favour of a Dynamic Island.

A tipster who goes by Majin Bu claims to have obtained inside information on what the iPhone SE 4 is likely shaping up to be. According to him, the design of the iPhone SE 4 may be more like the iPhone 16, which is also in development. That means the iPhone SE 4 will have a modern design, but it will still retain similarities with the iPhone XR. The tipster said the iPhone SE 4 would have dimensions similar to those of the iPhone XR, as well as a single camera on the back.

This new piece of information refutes previous leaks and hints that there will be no notch but a Dynamic Island. Apple standardised the Dynamic Island on its iPhone models with last year’s iPhone 15 series, so it would not be surprising if the next SE model features it, too.

But in all essence, readers must take this information with a pinch of salt. Even the tipster says so, and that is what we should do. For now, it is not clear whether Apple is working on the next iPhone SE model, and even if it is, whether that model will arrive this year. Previous iPhone SE models have been launched around March, so if the fourth-generation model is happening, we should see an announcement from Apple about a week before the launch.