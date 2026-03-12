iPhone 18 Pro series may AGAIN miss this big upgrade and retain iPhone 17 Pro design

The iPhone 18 Pro series leaks and rumours are in a go-and-forth motion. Some leaks claim an upgrade, and after a few days, another nullifies it! Here, we are talking about the smaller Dynamic Island, which has been in the leaks for quite a long time. This was important as it was linked to the much-awaited under-display Face ID sensor with the iPhone 18 Pro models. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max: design, cameras, chipset, release date - what ALL to expect

But here we are. As per the tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are now expected to remain more or less the same as the iPhone 17 Pro series. “According to the latest supply chain information, the iPhone 18 Pro series is considering reusing some of the previous generation’s moulds,” the leak suggested. Also Read: Apple may shrink Dynamic Island on iPhone 18 Pro models; Here's why

This means the Dynamic Island design is expected to remain the same, and the wait for the under-display Face ID seems to be longer. It could be delayed until the next generation, the leak stated. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max's test production phase begins: Report

So, why is Apple taking this decision?

The reason behind the retention of a similar Dynamic Island design and the longer wait for the under-display Face ID is unknown. But some reports and speculations hint that Apple is planning to keep the iPhone 17 Pro models’ price. Or, even if it may hike the prices slightly, the same design will ensure the cost savings.

iPhone 18 Pro series: What else to expect

Apart from the design, the leak also suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro and the Pro Max may witness some key upgrades under the hood. The Pro series is expected to pack the 2nm A20 Pro chipset under the hood and an over 5000mAh battery.

Moreover, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is said to feature a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000 nits of peak brightness. In cameras, the rear setup is tipped to continue with a 48MP main camera along with the 48MP periscope telephoto, and a 48MP ultrawide. Some previous leaks suggested that the iPhone 18 Pro Max may get an upgrade in terms of selfie camera to a 24MP from the current 18MP of the iPhone 17 lineup.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

However, the final details will be confirmed only with its official launch, which is expected in September 2026.