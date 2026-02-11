iPhone 17e may look the same, but one upgrade could make a difference

Apple is likely to unveil the iPhone 17e later this month as the follow-up to the iPhone 16e. Based on current leaks, the new model may not look very different from its predecessor. Most of the changes seem to be happening inside rather than on the outside. Also Read: i-relief! iPhone 18 Pro price may remain same as iPhone 17 Pro, here's why

The iPhone 16e was launched in February last year as Apple’s more affordable iPhone option, replacing the iPhone SE. Now, reports indicate that the next version could follow the same approach with limited changes. Also Read: AirPods Pro with cameras? What Apple may be planning next

A19 chip could be the key upgrade

According to tipster Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo, the iPhone 17e will largely carry forward the same hardware as the iPhone 16e. The only major difference is said to be the inclusion of Apple’s newer A19 chip, replacing the A18 found in the current model. Also Read: iPhone 17e launch soon: From launch timeline, specs, price to design - everything to know

This claim lines up with comments from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who recently reported that the iPhone 17e would focus mainly on a chipset update. If accurate, the performance boost could be the main reason to consider the newer model.

Apart from the processor, the overall hardware setup is expected to remain unchanged.

Design and display likely to stay the same

The same leak suggests that Apple has not changed the mould for the iPhone 17e. In simple terms, the design and dimensions could remain identical to the iPhone 16e.

The phone is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Reports also indicate that it will continue to use a notch design for the selfie camera and Face ID, rather than switching to Dynamic Island.

Other expected features

The iPhone 17e is also tipped to support MagSafe charging and could include Apple’s in-house cellular and wireless chips. Pricing is expected to stay at $599, which roughly translates to around Rs 57,000.

If Apple sticks to the same hardware setup as the current model, the iPhone 17e may feature a 48MP rear camera with optical image stabilisation and a 12MP front camera. The phone is also expected to retain an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, similar to the current model.

Reports suggest the launch could take place around February 19, although Apple has not officially announced anything yet.