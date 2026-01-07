iPhone 17e Mass Production Tipped To Begin After CES 2026: Check Expected Upgrades Over iPhone 16e

Apple seems to be near to its next iPhone launch! While the flagship series, along with the first iPhone foldable, is expected in the second half of 2026, the early launch could be the iPhone 17e, the affordable member of the iPhone 17 series. Also Read: Apple 2026 iPhone Lineup: iPhone 18 Pro Models, iPhone Fold, And iPhone 17e

Apple seems to be near its next iPhone launch. While the flagship iPhone 17 lineup, along with the company's first foldable, is expected in the second half of 2026, the earlier launch could be the iPhone 17e, the most affordable member of the upcoming series.

Now, a fresh leak suggests that Apple may be preparing to move the iPhone 17e into mass production very soon, indicating that the launch timeline is getting closer.

iPhone 17e Mass Production Timeline

According to a new leak shared on Weibo, Apple is expected to begin mass production of the iPhone 17e shortly after CES 2026, which concludes in early January. While Apple hasn’t officially acknowledged the device yet, the timing fits the company’s usual cycle for its value-focused iPhone launches.

The iPhone 16e, for reference, debuted in February last year. If Apple follows a similar strategy, the iPhone 17e could arrive sometime in the first half of 2026, possibly around spring.

iPhone 17e Design Change Possible

One of the biggest upgrades tipped for the iPhone 17e is its design. The phone is said to feature a 6.1-inch display with a slimmer Dynamic Island, replacing the notch seen on the iPhone 16e.

While this brings the affordable model visually closer to Apple’s premium phones, the display is still expected to stick to a 60Hz refresh rate, keeping higher refresh panels exclusive to pricier models.

iPhone 17e: ALL We Need To Know

On the inside, the iPhone 17e is tipped to run on the A19 chipset, the same generation used in the standard iPhone 17. However, reports suggest this could be a slightly underclocked version to maintain performance separation within the lineup.

Even so, the chip should be powerful enough to handle Apple Intelligence features and long-term iOS updates. The phone is also expected to ship with the latest iOS version out of the box. In terms of cameras, Apple is likely to stick with a single rear camera, reportedly a 48MP sensor. On the front, there could be an upgrade, with leaks hinting at a higher-resolution selfie camera compared to the previous model.

The iPhone 17e is also expected to continue Apple’s move toward in-house connectivity, possibly using an updated custom modem, following the path set by the iPhone 16e.

iPhone 17e Expected Price

In India, the iPhone 16e launched at Rs 59,900, and the iPhone 17e is expected to stay in a similar range. Apple appears to be positioning it as a “budget flagship,” not stripped down, but carefully balanced to keep costs in check.