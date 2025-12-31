iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Users Report Unusual Static Noise While Charging, Apple Yet to Fix

Apple launched its iPhone 17 series in September and since then it has garnered not just the attention of tech enthusiasts but also received several mixed to slightly negative reviews for some or the other reasons. This time, it’s the unusual static noise while charging the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Both these devices have seen strong sales globally, but are still receiving charging-related issues. As per the latest reports, several users have been noticing a static-like or hissing sound coming from their iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max devices when they are plugged in.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Static Noise

As per several discussions taking place on Reddit and the Apple Community forum, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max users are noticing static noise when their devices are plugged in for charging. They describe it as low-level hiss or static on an old radio. The issue of static noise is appearing with both -certified (MFI) chargers and third-party charging accessories. This includes MagSafe too.

Static Noise is Audible

Some users also reported that the noise is audible even when no audio is playing. In addition, they are also noticing this hissing noise even when the volume is turned down to low or zero. Not only this, scrolling through apps is also triggering the hiss, however, as soon as the device is unplugged, the sound stops.

Reports also indicate that the intensity varies depending on the environmental noise resulting in the noise being more noticeable in quiet settings.

What Apple Says

As per Apple’s official forum, the company has acknowledged the issue and is giving support to users. Users have been advised to run full hardware diagnostics, however, the static noise is still persisting. A senior official from Apple also mentioned that Apple is working on a software update to address the issue.

Although iOS 26 has been updated, various posts indicate that the noise still exists on the platform among many users. It means that this issue might not be completely addressed with the use of software only and might involve additional research by the Apple to determine the cause of the problem.

Here’s What You Can Do If You Own iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max

Users facing the problem of the static noise can also avoid the problem by unplugging their device when doing the tasks that need some silence before the formal fix is released. MagSafe charging can be used in place of wire charging, which could help lessen the noise. Submitting the problem to Apple via its official support services may also serve to create urgency in the problem to be addressed in a subsequent software update or review of hardware.