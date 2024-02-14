Apple may be planning some key upgrades to its next iPhone Pro model. While previous rumours have suggested that there will be no breakthrough in the design or overall features of the iPhone 16 Pro, a new leak has claimed at least the storage option and the battery capacity will increase. Both iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro may, for the first time, feature the biggest-ever displays for their models. Bigger displays mean bigger chassis, which Apple is likely to utilise to increase the battery capacity, while also ensuring the upcoming Pro models pack the maximum storage by far.

South Korean publication, Naver (via MacRumors) has reported that both Pro iPhone models will feature Micro Lens Array (MLA) OLED panels that will not only offer increased brightness but also improve viewing angle than the regular OLED panels. Since OLED panels are most power-hungry, Apple is also planning to increase the battery capacity on both models. According to the report, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will pack a 4,676mAh battery, as compared with the 4,441mAh battery on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 16 Pro, on the other hand, may come with a 3,555mAh battery. There may also be better efficiency, thanks to the next Apple chip called A18 Pro.

The report also suggests that Apple is adding more storage to this year’s Pro models. In addition to increasing the maximum RAM capacity to 8GB, the iPhone maker may introduce the first iPhone model with 2TB storage. The current iPhone Pro models have up to 1TB option, however, considering Apple will likely target content creators with the next iPhone models, more storage makes sense.

The new leak also corroborates earlier reports about Apple equipping the next Pro models with generative AI features. The report said the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may come with the Apple MGIE AI model, which — although unclear at the moment — may allow users to make generative edits to photos, summarise articles and notes, and even offer real-time translation during calls. The impact of generative AI could also be seen in cameras, which, according to reports, may feature a new 48MP ultrawide sensor on the Pro Max and a 5x tetraprism sensor on the regular Pro. Previous reports have suggested Apple is adding a new Capture button to the Pro models to make photography more convenient.