The iPhone 15 Pro series last year may not look very different from the iPhone 14 Pro duo but it introduced a welcome change: Action Button. And if you are hoping to see a major change in this year’s iPhone 16 series, you may be disappointed. A new leak has suggested the only change coming to the iPhone 16 series includes another new button. The only notable addition to the iPhone’s design will be a Capture Button, which will allow users to directly access the iPhone cameras. That means the long-rumoured overhaul including a foldable design is not coming through in 2024.

Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in his latest report that there will be no significant changes to the iPhone 16 series. Those even include generative AI features, which rivals such as Google and Samsung started to offer in their latest phones. Kuo said Apple is unlikely to introduce “more comprehensive” AI features until the iPhone 17 series. Because of the absence of a major overhaul in the design or additional features in iOS, Kuo said, Apple has “lowered its 2024 iPhone shipments of key upstream semiconductor components to about 200 million units. That represents a 15 percent year-on-year decline in iPhone shipments.

Previous leaks have suggested that Apple was looking at introducing a foldable design to the iPhone. Several concepts and renders have imagined what that model would look like, but insiders have time and again highlighted that Apple would take its sweet time to join the foldable fray. That makes sense on Apple’s part because it has managed to stay away from fads unless it has managed to make worthy additions to a technology or a feature. Kuo said the foldable iPhone is not happening anytime soon.

But for what it is worth, the iPhone 16 will feature a new Capture Button, which would give creators an easy way to start recording videos. As the creators’ economy has increased worldwide, Apple is looking for ways to make the iPhone more convenient to use, especially at a time when horizontal videos are in fashion once again. The Capture Button, Kuo said, will be pressure and touch-sensitive. This would allow users to control zoom and shutter using the button.

We are likely to receive more information on the Capture Button on the upcoming iPhone 16 series in the coming days.