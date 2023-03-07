comscore iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus may feature Dynamic Island on display Price in India, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus may feature Dynamic Island on display Reviews and Specs (7th March 2023) | Techlusive India
  • Home
  • Mobile
  • iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus may feature Dynamic Island on display
News

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus may feature Dynamic Island on display

Mobiles

The iPhone 15 series may have a uniform display design, unlike last year's when Apple replaced the notch on the Pro iPhone models with the Dynamic Island.

iPhone 15

Apple is reportedly planning to equip the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with the Dynamic Island, marking an end for the notch entirely from Apple’s flagship iPhone series. This year’s iPhone series, hence, may have a uniform display design, unlike last year’s when Apple replaced the notch on the Pro iPhone models with the Dynamic Island. The display sizes of each iPhone model, however, will likely remain the same. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 Pro might ditch 2 buttons for volume control

According to tipster ShrimpApplePro, the iPhone 15 series would come with a Dynamic Island design. The tipster tweeted a video showing off the front design of the upcoming iPhone models. The video shows three glass casings belonging to at least three iPhone models. Three glass casings with the Dynamic Island design mean that the design will reach beyond the Pro iPhone models this year. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 likely to feature USB Type-C, but with restrictions: Check details here

The video of glass casings corroborates the previous speculation. Earlier, renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the entire iPhone 15 series would come with the Dynamic Island design on the display. It is, however, unclear if the non-Pro iPhone models would get a display refresh rate bump.

Besides the change in the display, the tipster previously said that the iPhone 15 series would feature a USB-C port, accredited by Apple’s Made for iPhone standard. While the USB-C port on an iPhone would display Apple’s compliance with the rulings against the exclusive charging mechanism in Europe and India, the MFi programme would make it hard to use any USB-C cable to charge the iPhone. According to reports, Apple could limit charging speed and other aspects when using a non-Apple or other incompatible USB-C cable with the iPhone 15 series.

  • Published Date: March 7, 2023 11:00 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus may feature Dynamic Island on display

Apple fixes Siri remote bug with new tvOS update

Apple s iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus turn Yellow: Check details

YouTube is removing ads from videos starting April 6: Check details

Zomato says can't deliver 'bhaang' on Holi, Delhi Police chimes in

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

Realme may not launch a foldable phone, but a Flip may be considered: Interview

UPI Lite to be available on iOS in the two-three weeks: Paytm's Shreyas Srinivasan

HMD Global to launch new C-series smartphones in India soon

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone

Tech Updates/ launch

Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone
Users of WhatsApp may be able to

Tech Updates/ launch

Users of WhatsApp may be able to "Mute Calls" Unknown Phone numbers
Realme GT3 - World’s first phone with 240W charging

Tech Updates/ launch

Realme GT3 - World’s first phone with 240W charging
Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays