Apple is reportedly planning to equip the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with the Dynamic Island, marking an end for the notch entirely from Apple’s flagship iPhone series. This year’s iPhone series, hence, may have a uniform display design, unlike last year’s when Apple replaced the notch on the Pro iPhone models with the Dynamic Island. The display sizes of each iPhone model, however, will likely remain the same. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 Pro might ditch 2 buttons for volume control

According to tipster ShrimpApplePro, the iPhone 15 series would come with a Dynamic Island design. The tipster tweeted a video showing off the front design of the upcoming iPhone models. The video shows three glass casings belonging to at least three iPhone models. Three glass casings with the Dynamic Island design mean that the design will reach beyond the Pro iPhone models this year. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 likely to feature USB Type-C, but with restrictions: Check details here

The video of glass casings corroborates the previous speculation. Earlier, renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the entire iPhone 15 series would come with the Dynamic Island design on the display. It is, however, unclear if the non-Pro iPhone models would get a display refresh rate bump.

Besides the change in the display, the tipster previously said that the iPhone 15 series would feature a USB-C port, accredited by Apple’s Made for iPhone standard. While the USB-C port on an iPhone would display Apple’s compliance with the rulings against the exclusive charging mechanism in Europe and India, the MFi programme would make it hard to use any USB-C cable to charge the iPhone. According to reports, Apple could limit charging speed and other aspects when using a non-Apple or other incompatible USB-C cable with the iPhone 15 series.