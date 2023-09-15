comscore
15 Sep, 2023 | Friday

  iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Plus up for pre-order in India now: Check details

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Plus up for pre-order in India now: Check details

IPhone 15 series India pre-orders: Apple launched the iPhone 15 series smartphones, which includes the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Plus earlier this week at

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Sep 15, 2023, 05:44 PM IST

Story Highlights

  • Apple launched the iPhone 15 series at its Wonderlust event on September 12.
  • iPhone 15 series will be available for pre-orders in India starting September 15.
  • iPhone 15 series will go on sale in India starting September 22.

iPhone 15 series India pre-orders: Apple launched the iPhone 15 series smartphones, which includes the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Plus earlier this week at its ‘Wonderlust’ event. Now, just days after the official launch, the iPhone 15 series is available for pre-orders in India. Interested people can head over to Amazon India, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, Apple Store, Apple retail store among others to pre-order the iPhone 15 series model of their choice in the country.

This story is developing….

