Apple’s all new iPhone 15 series is available for sale starting today. The new iPhone 15 was launched at the company’s Wonderlust event on September 12 this year. The all-new iPhone 15 series includes iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and high end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple all new stores in India in Mumbai and Delhi have seen huge crowd since morning and people are queuing to buy in iPhone 15 series model. If you have planned to get one and don’t want to stand in a queue in front of an Apple Store or you have some other reason, you can get the new iPhone 15 series within 10 minutes in your home.

How to order iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in 10 minutes

Blinkit is delivering the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore at the buyers’ doorstep. The company has partnered with Unicorn, Apple premium reseller to deliver the latest iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. This is not the first time the quick commerce is delivering iPhones at buyers’ doorstep. Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro were available on the Blinkit last year.

“We are thrilled to partner with Unicorn APR this year as well to deliver iPhone 15 within minutes! This unique association is global first and we are certain this will lead to pure joy for our customers who appreciate the convenience of getting highly anticipated products delivered to their doorstep, almost instantly,” Albinder Dhindsa, Co-Founder and CEO of Blinkit said.

The all-new iPhone 15 is now available on Blinkit! We’ve partnered with @UnicornAPR again to make this a reality for Blinkit customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai & Pune (for now). Super proud of the platform that can put the new iPhone in your hands on launch day in 10 minutes!💛 pic.twitter.com/QTFYkJ2nFL — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) September 22, 2023

That not all, Blinkit is also offering discounts on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Interested buyers purchasing iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus via Blinkit can avail no cost EMI, low cost EMI and cashback upto ₹5,000 on eligible HDFC cards.

The base model of the iPhone 15 series, which is iPhone 15 with 128GB space, starts at Rs 79,990 and it goes all the way up to Rs 1,19,900 for the 512GB variant of the iPhone 15 Plus.

They come with a colour-infused back glass that has a matte texture and an aluminium frame. These iPhones have a Dynamic Island, a 48-megapixel main camera, and a new 2x zoom camera. These iPhones run on the A16 Bionic chip and have a USB‑C connector, Precision Finding for Find My, and enhanced durability features.