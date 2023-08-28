iPhone 14 discount: Apple will be launching its next-gen iPhone, that is, the iPhone 15 series sometime in September this year. Ahead of the iPhone 15 launch, Apple’s last year’s iPhone 14 is available with a massive discount in India. To recall, Apple launched the iPhone 14 in India at a starting price of Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant. Now, this variant is available at a price of Rs 67,990 on various e-retail platforms in the country, which includes Amazon India, Flipkart and Vijay Sales. This means that interested buyers can purchase the iPhone 14 with a discount of over Rs 11,000 in the country.

iPhone 14 discounted price in India

As far as the specific details are concerned, Vijay sales has announced that it is offering deals and discounts on various iPhone models in the country. With this discount, the iPhone 15 will be available at a price of Rs 67,990 on its platform and its retail stores across the country. This discount is inclusive of the HDFC Bank cashback offer. In addition to this, interested buyers will also be able to avail trade in schemes and additional exchange bonus at Vijay Sales stores.

Coming to Amazon India, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 is available at a price of Rs 67,999 on its platform. The company is also offering exchange bonus on the purchase of this device, post which the effective price of the device will reduce to Rs 61,000. In addition to this, the company is also offering a discount of Rs 1,500 as a part of welcome rewards on opting for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank card. Amazon India is also offering discount on the purchase of the 256GB variant of the device. The device was launched at a price of Rs 89,900 in India. However, it is available at a price of Rs 77,999 on Amazon, marking a discount of Rs 11,901. Similarly, the 512GB variant of the iPhone 14, which costs Rs 1,09,900, is available at a price of Rs 97,999 on the platform.

Flipkart is also offering the iPhone 14 at similar prices on its platform. In addition to discount on pricing, the company is offering Rs 4,000 off on HDFC Bank credit card and debit card transactions. The e-retailer is also offering discount on the exchange, post which the 128GB, 256GB and 512GB variants of the phone will be available at a price of Rs 60,000 on the platform.

Should you buy it?

While the iPhone 14 is available at a discounted price in India, ahead of iPhone 15 launch, the offer presents isn’t exactly a lucrative one for the buyers. The iPhone 14 comes with A15 Bionic chipset. It is the same chipset that made a debut with the iPhone 13 Pro series devices in 2021. Also, it offers minor upgrades over the iPhone 13 Pro. If you are planning to buy a new iPhone, you should either wait for discounts on the iPhone 14 Pro with A16 Bionic chipset or the iPhone 15, which is also likely to come with the same chipset with minor tweaks.