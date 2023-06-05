Apple introduced the latest iOS 17 operating system, giving the company’s hot-selling product iPhone the annual revamp to increase productivity. As rumours have suggested, the new iOS version does not bring any breakthrough features, but there are several new features and improvements that will make the iPhone software more polished. Also Read - Apple MacBook Air now has 15.3-inch display, M2 chip

The new iOS version brings several cosmetic updates, such as posters for FaceTime and regular calls that give you the ability to customise caller screen and a brand-new feature called Live Voicemail, which is similar to Google's Call Screen.

The Messages app is getting refined search capability, enhanced in-line replies, location-sharing, and live transcription of voice messages. There is also a new Check In feature that lets you share your real-time status with your contact. The Messages app is also getting a new menu that can be opened by tapping the + sign next to the text field. Inside this menu, there is a new sticker option.

Developing…