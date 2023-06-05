comscore
    News

    iOS 17 launched with live voicemail, stickers, and a new Journal app

    Mobiles

    Apple introduced the latest iOS 17 operating system, giving the company's hot-selling product iPhone the annual revamp to increase productivity. As rumours have suggested, the new iOS version does not

    iospostger

    Apple introduced the latest iOS 17 operating system, giving the company’s hot-selling product iPhone the annual revamp to increase productivity. As rumours have suggested, the new iOS version does not bring any breakthrough features, but there are several new features and improvements that will make the iPhone software more polished. Also Read - Apple MacBook Air now has 15.3-inch display, M2 chip

    The new iOS version brings several cosmetic updates, such as posters for FaceTime and regular calls that give you the ability to customise caller screen and a brand-new feature called Live Voicemail, which is similar to Google’s Call Screen. Also Read - Meta wants office-assigned staff to be in office at least three days a week

    The Messages app is getting refined search capability, enhanced in-line replies, location-sharing, and live transcription of voice messages. There is also a new Check In feature that lets you share your real-time status with your contact. The Messages app is also getting a new menu that can be opened by tapping the + sign next to the text field. Inside this menu, there is a new sticker option. Also Read - Google Workspace deficiency allows untraceable data theft from Google Drive

    Developing…

    • Published Date: June 5, 2023 11:02 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

      Most Popular

      iOS 17 launched with live voicemail, stickers, and a new Journal app

      Meta wants office-assigned staff to be in office at least three days a week

      Google Workspace deficiency allows untraceable data theft from Google Drive

      Dropbox integration with Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides is coming to an end: Here's what it means for users

      Amazon is planning to offer free cell phone service to Prime subscribers in the US: Report

      Everything we know about Apple Reality Pro so far

      How Apple has been preparing for launch of its MR headset for years

      Discussing Live Cricket mixing for broadcast: Interview with Dolby's Jayant Shah and Star

      Want a job at Google? ChatGPT shares some tips to follow

      From Microsoft to Air India, here are top companies using ChatGPT

      Related Topics

        Latest Videos

        Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

        TECH Talks

        Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video
        Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

        TECH Talks

        Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy
        Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

        TECH Talks

        Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global
        In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

        Features

        In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL