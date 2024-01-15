Infinix on this weekend unveiled the all-new Infinix Smart 8 in India. Since it’s a Smart series phone, it’s placed in the entry-level segment. The smartphone comes with a design akin to the recently launched Smart 8 HD, but gets better hardware. Some of the highlights of the smartphone include a 90Hz display, 50MP cameras, and a MediaTek chipset. The Smart 8 will go on sale for the first time today in India. Let’s take a look at the price, offers, and specifications of the device.

Infinix Smart 8 sale today: Price and offers

Infinix Smart 8 will go on sale today at 12 PM on Flipkart. The device is priced at Rs 7,499 for the lone 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Those with ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda cards can get 10 percent off up to Rs 750. They are also eligible for an EMI offer along with the said discount.

The most stylish smartphone, the Infinix Smart 8, is here with a 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera and up to 8 GB RAM. Available soon for just 6749*. Sale starts on the 15th of January, only on Flipkart.#smart8 #smart8series #MostStylishSmartphone pic.twitter.com/lApvW7ZgoW — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) January 13, 2024

The smartphone has three colors to choose from Galaxy White, Rainbow Blue, and Shiny Gold.

Infinix Smart 8 specifications and features

Infinix Smart 8 comes with the same design as the Smart 8 HD. The difference lies in the colors and internals. The Smart 8 gets better hardware including the camera and chipset.

Starting with the design, the device has a timber texture finish on the back. It sports a 6.6-inch LCD screen with an HD+ resolution. The panel has a 90Hz refresh rate and an iPhone-like Dynamic Island feature. Infinix calls it Magic Ring, where it shows special animation for charging and call alerts.

The smartphone boasts a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens and an auxiliary sensor. For comparison, the Smart 8 HD has a 13MP dual camera system. The device has an 8MP camera for selfies. The device can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps from the rear camera.

At the helm, the Smart 8 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also has a microSD card slot for additional storage. Interestingly, the phone has a triple slot so it can hold two SIM cards as well as a storage card. As for the battery, it packs a 5,000mAh cell with support for 10W Type-C charging.

The device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security. It has a speaker setup with DTS sound processing. Furthermore, it boots on Android 13 GO OS and has XOS 13 on top. The smartphone has 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, and GNSS for connectivity.