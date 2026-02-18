Infinix Note Edge 5G launched in India: Check details, price, and more

Infinix has launched a new smartphone, dubbed Infinix Note Edge 5G, in the budget segment. The smartphone brings new software, a curved AMOLED display, and a large battery. It also marks the debut of XOS 16 based on Android 16. The device is designed for users who want performance and long battery life at a competitive price.

Infinix Note Edge 5G Price in India

The Infinix Note Edge 5G starts at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 23,999 and Rs 25,999 for the 8GB + 256GB.

The phone will be available in Lunar Titanium, Stellar Blue, and Silk Green colour options.

First Sale and Availability

It will go on sale from February 25 via Flipkart and the official Infinix India online store. Bank offers include up to Rs 2,000 instant discount for SBI and ICICI card users. Buyers also get a one-time screen replacement within six months and a one-year extended warranty.

Infinix Note Edge 5G Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports a 240Hz touch sampling rate and peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

The device runs on Android 16-based XOS 16. Infinix has promised three years of Android updates and five years of security updates.

Under the hood, the Infinix Note Edge 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset paired with a Mali-G610 GPU. It offers up to 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, the device packs a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and dual flash. For selfies and video calls, it includes a 13MP front camera.

It packs a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The device also supports 10W reverse wired charging.

The handset supports 5G and 5.5G networks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and FM radio. It carries an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone measures 163.1 × 77.4 × 7.2mm and weighs about 190 grams.