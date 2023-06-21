Infinix launched the Infinix Note 30 5G last week in India. The smartphone comes in the budget segment and offers a solid specs sheet. It is a successor to the Infinix Note 20 5G and brings quite a few upgrades. Starting tomorrow, the device will be available for purchase in the country. Also Read - Infinix Note 30 5G debuts with 108MP cameras and 45W fast charging

Some of the highlights of the Infinix Note 30 5G include a 120Hz display, 108MP cameras, and a Dimensity 6000 series chipset. It also packs a big battery with 45W charging support. Also Read - Infinix InBook X2 Slim goes on sale on Flipkart: Check price, specs

Infinix Note 30 5G first sale tomorrow

The Infinix Note 30 5G will go on its first sale tomorrow, i.e. June 22 in India. The device will be available for purchase on Flipkart. The smartphone starts at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 15,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Also Read - Infinix Note 30 to come with ChatGPT-powered voice assistant; specs and colors

With a bucket list of fantastic features, the all-new Infinix #Note305G is all set to #ChangeTheGame. Sale goes live tomorrow at 12pm on Flipkart.

Click here: https://t.co/QEmoyOSDiB#InfinixNOTE305G pic.twitter.com/LgDDfdN9o0 — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) June 21, 2023

Those with Axis Bank Credit and Debit cards will get Rs 1,000 off making the final price Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

Buyers have three color options to choose from, namely, Interstellar Blue, Magic Black, and Sunset Gold.

Infinix Note 30 5G specifications and features

The Infinix Note 30 5G comes with a new design as opposed to its predecessor. The device has a vegan leather back finish for the Sunset Gold color. It sports a 6.78-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. It is an LTPS panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has 580 nits of peak brightness and a modern aspect ratio.

There’s a triple camera setup on the back with a 108MP main lens. It is assisted by two auxiliary lenses. There’s a 16MP camera on the front for clicking selfies. The rear, as well as the front camera, is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 60fps.

Powering the device is the Dimensity 6080 octa-core chipset. For the unversed, it’s a newly released 6nm chipset by MediaTek. It is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It also has 8GB of virtual RAM and up to 2TB of expandable storage.

As for the battery, it houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It also has reverse-wired charging support. The device is claimed to go up to 75 percent in about 30 minutes. It has a Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

The smartphone also comes with features like Bypass charging that sends power directly to the motherboard so that the device doesn’t heat up when gaming while charging simultaneously.

It boots on Android 13 OS out of the box and has XOS 13 on top. The device features JBL-tuned stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience. It has 5G support, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for connectivity.