comscore
    News

    HTC Wildfire E2 Play debuts quietly with a Unisoc T606 chipset

    Mobiles

    The HTC Wildfire E2 Play comes with modest specs such as an HD+ display, an entry-level chipset, and a 10W charging speed.

    Highlights

    • HTC has yet again released a new phone in the budget segment.
    • HTC Wildfire E2 Play has a Unisoc T606 chipset and an HD+ display.
    • HTC Wildfire E2 Play will be available for purchase in African markets.
    HTC Wildfire E2 Play

    HTC has quietly launched a new smartphone dubbed Wildfire E2 Play in the entry-level segment. This comes shortly after it unveiled the HTC Wildfire E3 Lite earlier this month.

    The HTC Wildfire E2 Play comes with a modest specs sheet such as an HD+ display, 48MP cameras, and a Unisoc chipset. It also has a smaller battery and a basic charging speed.

    HTC Wildfire E2 Play price range, colors, and availability

    The Wildfire E2 Play’s price is yet to be revealed but considering its specs, it’s a budget handset. The device has two color options – Black and Blue.

    It is available only in some African markets. Also, it doesn’t seem likely to launch anywhere else, at least for now.

    HTC Wildfire E2 Play specifications and features

    The Wildfire E2 Play comes with a large 6.82-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. It is an IPS LCD panel 60Hz refresh rate and 450 nits of brightness.

    It has the following dimensions – 174.2 x 78.6 x 9.3mm. It weighs 210 grams.

    In terms of optics, the device has a quad-camera system with a 48MP main lens, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP sensors for macro and depth shots. There’s an LED flash next to the main camera.

    On the front, it has an 8MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera is capable of shooting 1080 videos, whereas, the front camera is restricted to shooting 720p footage.

    Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a microSD card slot for storage expandability up to 256GB.

    As for the battery, it packs a 4,600mAh cell with support for 10W fast charging. It runs on Android 12 OS out of the box and has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

    It comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and has GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo GNSS.

    • Published Date: April 16, 2023 11:38 AM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Apple to soon launch a 15-inch MacBook Air: Report

    Sega to buy Rovio, the Angry Birds mobile game creator

    Musk creates X.AI to take on OpenAI: All you need to know

    DJI Inspire 3 drone launched with support for 8k and ProRes RAW

    Amazon Blockbuster Value Days sale is here: Check details

    Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

    Google Brings Its Popular Search 'Topic Filters' Feature To Desktop Users - Watch Video

    Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

    Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

    IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    YouTube is giving Premium subscribers 1080p Premium playback option

    Tech Updates/ launch

    YouTube is giving Premium subscribers 1080p Premium playback option
    Instagram introduces new features to its creator marketplace, expands access to brand agencies

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Instagram introduces new features to its creator marketplace, expands access to brand agencies
    What exactly is ChaosGPT and why does it wish to obliterate humanity?

    Tech Updates/ launch

    What exactly is ChaosGPT and why does it wish to obliterate humanity?
    Alibaba launches ChatGPT like AI model unveils Tongyi Qianwen AI large language model

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Alibaba launches ChatGPT like AI model unveils Tongyi Qianwen AI large language model