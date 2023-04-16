HTC has quietly launched a new smartphone dubbed Wildfire E2 Play in the entry-level segment. This comes shortly after it unveiled the HTC Wildfire E3 Lite earlier this month.

The HTC Wildfire E2 Play comes with a modest specs sheet such as an HD+ display, 48MP cameras, and a Unisoc chipset. It also has a smaller battery and a basic charging speed.

HTC Wildfire E2 Play price range, colors, and availability

The Wildfire E2 Play’s price is yet to be revealed but considering its specs, it’s a budget handset. The device has two color options – Black and Blue.

It is available only in some African markets. Also, it doesn’t seem likely to launch anywhere else, at least for now.

HTC Wildfire E2 Play specifications and features

The Wildfire E2 Play comes with a large 6.82-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. It is an IPS LCD panel 60Hz refresh rate and 450 nits of brightness.

It has the following dimensions – 174.2 x 78.6 x 9.3mm. It weighs 210 grams.

In terms of optics, the device has a quad-camera system with a 48MP main lens, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP sensors for macro and depth shots. There’s an LED flash next to the main camera.

On the front, it has an 8MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera is capable of shooting 1080 videos, whereas, the front camera is restricted to shooting 720p footage.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a microSD card slot for storage expandability up to 256GB.

As for the battery, it packs a 4,600mAh cell with support for 10W fast charging. It runs on Android 12 OS out of the box and has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

It comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and has GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo GNSS.