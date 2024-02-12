Honor X9b is an upcoming phone from the brand’s licensee HTECH for India. It was launched in international markets last year in October, which makes it a slightly old phone to arrive in a market like India where brands are in a break-neck competition. To stand out, the Honor X9b has a few tricks up its sleeve, though. In a recent teaser on X (formerly Twitter), HTECH revealed the phone’s camera specifications and touted the features that will allow users to take good photographs.

The new Honor X9b will feature a 108MP main camera on the back. While that might not be a first, the camera’s motion capture ability may manage to entice customers. According to a microsite dedicated to the Honor X9b on Amazon, the phone will come with AI-powered motion-sensing that, the company says, can intelligently identify moments that the user is trying to capture. The use of AI in cameras is not new. It is the latest trend in smartphones, driving huge sales of smartphones across price categories.

READ MORE Honor X9b launch in India teased, Madhav Sheth shares unboxing video

Other camera details of the Honor X9b are also out. There will be a 5MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera on the rear system. Since the looks of the phone are already out, you can see that these camera sensors are fixed in a round island, which resembles a bigger but flatter Rolex watch. The watch dial design is becoming a trend, and the Honor X9b is surely not missing it.

What falling in love at first sight feels like! 😍 Get ready to be dazzled by the stunning HONOR X9b with a 108MP camera, dropping on 15th February ‘24! ✨#HONOR #ExploreHONOR #GetTheeXtra pic.twitter.com/uXeUBp2fPc — Explore HONOR (@ExploreHONOR) February 9, 2024

Honor X9b specifications

Previous reports have suggested the Honor X9b’s specifications, but they are no different from the model launched elsewhere. That means you can expect the phone to come with a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, coupled with an Adreno 710 GPU. There will be up to 12GB of RAM on the phone, but the RAM expansion feature would allow you to extend the memory up to 20GB. It will have 256GB of internal storage and run Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2. Not receiving the latest Android 14 software out of the box could be a dealbreaker for some customers. The Honor X9b will pack a huge 5800mAh battery with 35W fast charging and standard connectivity options.

We will find out about more the official specifications and the price of the phone on the launch day, which is February 15.