After the launch of Redmi Pad 2 in India, it is Honor that is going to launch its new Android tablet in India. The Honor Pad X9 landing page is live on Amazon and reveals some interesting details about the upcoming tablet.

Some of the highlights of the upcoming tablet include an 11.5-inch display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, six speakers and more. It also comes with an Honor flip cover.

Honor Pad X9 price

Honor is yet to announce the price of its Pad X9 in India, but the tablet is already on sale in Europe where it is priced at 199.90 Euros, which is Rs. 18,450 approximately. It is expected to be priced around Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000 in India.

Honor Pad X9 specifications

Honor is expected to launch the global variant of Honor Pad X9 tablet in India, which comes with the following specifications.

Processor, memory and operating system

Honor Pad X9 is powered by Snapdragon 685 4G chipset and Adreno610 GPU coupled with 4GB of RAM, 3GB of virtual RAM and 128GB of storage. The tablet runs on MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13.

Display

Honor Pad X9 features an 11.5-inch TFT LCD (IPS) display with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate 86% Screen-To-Body Ratio, 100%s RGB Color Gamut and up to 400nits peak brightness.

Camera

Honor Pad X9 has a 5MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and 5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture. It has additional features including HDR, time-lapse photography, timed photography and selfie mirroring (front-facing).

Battey

Honor Pad X9 comes with a 7250mAh battery.

Connectivity

Honor Pad X9 supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Dimensions

Honor Pad X9 measures 267.3mm in width, 167.4mm in height and 6.9mm in thickness. The tablet weighs 499g approximately.

Meanwhile, Honor is likely to return to the Indian smartphone market with the launch of its new smartphone in August this year. Madhav Sheth, who used to head Realme India, is expected to lead the Honor brand in the country, according to reports.

A reliable tipster Mukul Sharma shared recently shared an image, which revealed the details of a new trademark application filed by Honor. As per the image shared by the tipster, the company has registered “Honor for Knights” in India and Madhav Sheth will be the proprietor of the company.

“Honor has filed a new trademark, dubbed Honor for Knights in India. Mr. Madhav Sheth is the proprietor. The description also clearly indicates Honor’s comeback in India in the smartphone space,” Sharma said in the tweet.