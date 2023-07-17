In 2020, Honor stopped its smartphone business in India after launching a few phones like the Honor 9X Pro, Honor 9A, and Honor 9S.

Honor is likely to return to the Indian market with the launch of its new smartphone in August this year. Reports also suggest that the Honor brand in India will be led by Madhav Sheth, the former CEO of Realme India.

READ MORE Infinix GT 10 Pro gaming smartphone tipped to launch in August

A reliable tipster Mukul Sharma shared recently shared an image, which revealed the details of a new trademark application filed by Honor. As per the image shared by the tipster, the company has trademarked “Honor for Knights” in India and Madhav Sheth will be the proprietor of the company.

READ MORE How to Set Up Standby Mode on Your iPhone

“Honor has filed a new trademark, dubbed Honor for Knights in India. Mr. Madhav Sheth is the proprietor. The description also clearly indicates Honor’s comeback in India in the smartphone space,” Sharma said in the tweet.

READ MORE Realme C53 launch date announced in India: Details here

History of Honor in India

Honor started as a Huawei sub-brand in 2013. It came to India in 2014 and became popular for its low-cost and high-quality phones. In 2020, it stopped its smartphone business in India after launching a few phones like the Honor 9X Pro, Honor 9A, and Honor 9S. Because of the US government’s sanctions on Huawei, the company sold the Honor brand to a group of Chinese firms later that year.

The brand has been operating in China and some other markets. It did not completely leave the Indian market, as it has released fitness trackers and tablets in the past few years.

In addition to this, Madhav Sheth social media profiles have a mysterious question that says, “When is the KNIGHT coming?” This puzzling question has aroused interest among followers, leading to guesses about the potential launch of a new Honor device.

Madhav Sheth formally resigned from his position as chief executive officer at Realme India last month. In a lengthy note on Twitter, Sheth made the announcement, calling his five-year-long stint at the company, which began operations in India under his leadership in 2018, “fantastic.” Sky Li, founder and chief executive of Realme, is now overseeing the Indian market.

“After 5 years at Reamle, it’s time for me to move on and start a new journey,” Sheth wrote in the note headlined: “Saying goodbyes can be tough!”

While announcing his resignation, Sheth said that he will continue to support Realme in the capacity of a strategic advisor to the company for its development strategy, global product observations, market insights, and operating suggestions. “Realme has been an integral part of my life, a brand that was more than just an organisation; it has been my home, passion, and purpose.”