27 Jul, 2023 | Thursday
  • Honor 90 to launch for nearly Rs 45,000 in India

According to sources, the 6.7-inch smartphone that will revive the brand in India, will be available in both offline and online mode.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant | 0 minute, 51 seconds read

Published:Jul 27, 2023, 10:14 PM IST | Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 10:14 PM IST

Smartphone brand Honor 90 is all set to be launched in India in mid-September for around Rs 45,000 in the premium segment, industry sources told IANS on Thursday.

According to sources, the 6.7-inch smartphone that will revive the brand in India, will be available in both offline and online mode. It will house industry-leading 200MP triple rear camera with AI mode.

There will be a 50MP selfie camera in Honor 40 device. The battery is expected to be around 4900mAh. The device will also offer 4K video recording with 10X digital zoom.

According to industry experts, as a global brand, Honor has consistently impressed users with its recent track record of continuous product innovation and commitment to differentiation.

“With a rapidly expanding consumer base and a surging demand for premium smartphones, India offers substantial potential and headroom for smartphone brands to make a significant impact and carve out a distinct market presence,” Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, told IANS.

The brand is aiming to disrupt in Indian premium smartphone market before the festive season.

IANS

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Tags

HonorHonor 90

