Google Pixel 8 Pro has been leaked yet again and this time in 360 angles (now deleted). The smartphone’s launch is scheduled for October 4, but ahead of it, the marketing material was leaked. These leaks have revealed all the major details about the Pixel 8 Pro.

The Pixel 8 Pro smartphone will come with some highlighting features such as an infrared temperature sensor, a new set of triple cameras, and a new Tensor SoC. Let’s take a look at the details.

Google Pixel 8 Pro design and colors

For the most part, the Pixel 8 Pro will carry forward the design of the Pixel 7 Pro. However, there will be some refinements as seen in the 360-degree video.

The smartphone has a punch-hole panel, three camera sensors placed horizontally on the back, and then, there’s the Google branding on the rear center.

The preview also reveals the color variants of the phone. The Pixel 8 Pro will launch in Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky.

Google Pixel 8 Pro specifications

The Pixel 8 Pro is rumored to feature a larger 6.7-inch panel with QHD+ resolution. It will likely be an OLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits of peak brightness. The device may feature a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 64MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 48MP telephoto lens. As said above, it will come with an IR temperature sensor.

Under the hood, the Pro model will also be powered by the Tensor G3 chipset octa-core chipset. It will have 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It may pack a 4,950mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. It will evidently come with the new Android 14 OS.

Google Pixel 8 specifications

As for the Google Pixel 8, the smartphone will have a smaller panel size. It will sport a 6.17-inch AMOLED display. It will likely be a flat panel with Full-HD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. This will be an upgrade over its predecessor Pixel 7’s 90Hz screen. It is rumored to have a brightness of around 1400 nits.

It will most likely be powered by the latest Tensor G3 chipset, which is the same as the Pixel 8 Pro. The device will have 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 4.0 base storage. It could be equipped with a 4,485mAh cell with 24W fast charging support. The smartphone will run on Android 14 OS out of the box.