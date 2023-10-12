Google recently launched its Google Pixel 8 series in India. Within a week of its launch, both the models of the Google Pixel 8 series, Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro, are now available for purchase in the country. Interested buyers can get the new Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro via Flipkart from 12PM onwards. As a part of the launch offer, Flipkart is offering discounts up to Rs 13,000 on the Google Pixel 8 series including additional off on exchange and bank discount. Thus, bringing down the effective price. In addition to this, buyers can also get extra discounts while purchasing the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Google Pixel Buds Pro along with the Google Pixel 8 series. Let’s look at the Google Pixel 8 series price and offers in more detail.

Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro India price and availability

The Google Pixel 8 is available in Hazel, Obsidian and Rose colours whereas Google Pixel 8 is available in Obsidian and Bay colours. Both smartphones are available in different RAM and storage combinations. Google Pixel 8 comes with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM with two different UFS 3. storage configurations- 128GB and 256GB. On the other hand, Google Pixel 8 Pro comes with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

READ MORE Google Pixel sold 40 million units since 2016, 10 million in last year

Google Pixel 8 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is available for Rs 75,999 and its other variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is available for Rs 82,999. While Google Pixel 8 Pro is available for Rs 1,06,999. Interested buyers can avail Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 extra off on exchange on Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro respectively. In addition to this, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank customers can also avail up to Rs 8,000 and Rs 9,000 discount as bank offers on Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro respectively. These offers will reduce the effective price of the Google Pixel 8 base variant to Rs 64,999 and its other variant will cost Rs 71,999. Similarly, the effective price of Google Pixel 8 Pro will be Rs 93,999 after including all the offers.

Furthermore, those buyers who are planning to purchase a new Pixel Watch 2 or Pixel Buds Pro along with Pixel 8 series smartphone will get Pixel Watch 2 for Rs 19,999 instead of the regular price of Rs 39,900 and Pixel Buds Pro for Rs 8,999 instead of the regular price of Rs 19,990.