Google is rolling out the March feature drop for all eligible Pixel phones, and as a part of it, the 5G support for Reliance Jio and Airtel is now available. Users of the Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 6a can now access Jio True 5G and Airtel 5G Plus, more than three months after the timeline suggested by Google. The 5G support comes alongside several other features such as Magic Eraser for more Pixel 6a and faster Night Sight functionality for cameras.

To enable 5G on your Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, or Pixel 6a, go to the Preferred Network Type option and choose 5G. If you are on the Airtel network and checking compatibility does not turn out in your favour, do not worry. Some users took to Twitter to suggest that Airtel 5G is working on Pixel phones after the update even though the Airtel app says the device is not supported yet. But Airtel users should keep in mind that switching to the 5G network will deplete data at a tremendously faster rate, leading to exhaustion of the daily cap. Jio, on the other hand, is offering free 5G data to all users currently.

Everything new on Pixel phones

With the new update, your Pixel 6a will be able to let you use Magic Eraser in the Photos app — just like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Google recently opened the Magic Eraser tool for everyone with Google One subscription, as well as all Pixel phones meeting certain requirements. Apart from that, the new March feature drop improves the speed of the Night Sight feature in the camera app of the older Pixel 6a. The March feature drop also introduces Health Connect as a native app, meaning it will come preloaded on new Pixel handsets. Google has also rolled out the Direct my call feature for Pixel users in the US, letting them see and interact with on-screen menu options when they call a business even before the call is answered.