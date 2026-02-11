Google Pixel 10a Flipkart availability confirmed before launch: Expected specs, price

Google is preparing to launch the Pixel 10a in India later this month. Ahead of the launch, the phone’s availability has been confirmed through a live microsite on Flipkart. Google has also stated that the device will be sold through its own online store in the country. Also Read: New Android malware threat can spy on calls and messages: Here’s how to stay safe

The microsite does not reveal any specifications, but it confirms Flipkart as one of the platforms where the Pixel 10a will be available. Google had earlier announced that pre-orders for the Pixel 10a in India will begin on February 18, which suggests it should launch around the same time. Also Read: Google Pixel 10a launch date, specs, price in India, design, colours: All details so far

Pixel 10a launch timeline and availability

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 10a will be available for pre-order in India starting February 18. The phone will be sold via Flipkart and the Google India online store. No offline availability has been confirmed so far. Also Read: Google is finally bringing AirDrop-Quick Share support to more Android phones

The appearance of the Flipkart microsite suggests that Google is close to formally unveiling the device. More details are expected to be shared by the company in the days leading up to the pre-order date.

Pixel 10a design and colour options

Images shown on the Flipkart microsite confirm that the Pixel 10a will be available in a blue colour option. The phone appears with a flat metal frame and a pill-shaped rear camera module that houses two sensors. The power button and volume controls are positioned on the right side.

Leaked renders shared earlier suggest that the Pixel 10a may also be offered in additional colour options, including green, red, and black. On the front, the phone is expected to feature a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Pixel 10a specifications (expected)

Based on leaks, the Pixel 10a is expected to feature a 6.3-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and peak brightness of around 2,000 nits.

The phone is said to be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset. Camera hardware could include a 48MP primary rear sensor paired with a 13MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, a 13MP selfie camera is expected.

Leaks suggest that the Pixel 10a could pack a 5,100mAh battery. The phone is expected to support both wired fast charging and wireless charging.

Pixel 10a price in India (expected)

Google has not revealed official pricing yet. Reports suggest that the Pixel 10a may be priced at around Rs 49,999 for the 128GB variant in India. A higher-priced 256GB storage option is also expected.