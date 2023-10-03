Google event 2023: Google has set a date for its upcoming ‘Made By Google’ keynote. By now it’s clear that the company will launch the next Pixel smartphone dubbed Google Pixel 8 at the event. Alongside, the all-new Google Pixel Watch 2 will be unveiled, which will succeed the existing Pixel Watch. Excited about the two product launches? Let’s see how you can watch the launch Livestream.

How to watch Google event 2023 live

The Google Pixel event will be streamed live on October 4 at 10 AM ET, which converts to 7:30 PM IST. Those interested in watching the Livestream can click on the preview below at the aforesaid time. Expect to event to run for about one and a half hours or more. Google is expected to launch around three hardware products, including Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, and Google Pixel Watch 2.

Apart from this, Google might share updates on its upcoming or previously announced software solutions.

Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro specifications

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have been fully revealed by Google. From design to the specs, major details are already out.

Starting with the screen, the Pixel 8 might get a slightly smaller screen than the predecessor. As per the phone’s leaked specs sheet, it will have a 6.2-inch FHD+ display with an improved 120Hz refresh rate. The existing Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch 90Hz panel. The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, is anticipated to have a 6.7-inch 120Hz screen.

The Pixel 8 may feature a 50MP + 12MP (ultrawide) dual-rear camera system with up to 8x Super Res Zoom support. The Pro model will likely get a 50MP + 48MP (telephoto) + 48MP (ultrawide) triple camera system with up to 30x Super Res Zoom. Interestingly, the Pro may have 5x optical zoom similar to the new iPhone 15 Pro Max. The duo will feature a 10.5MP camera on the front for clicking selfies.

Barring Pro controls, both devices will share the same camera features such as Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, Best Take, and Macro Focus. There will be facial and fingerprint lock features on both devices. The Pro will take things a step further by possessing the thermometer sensor. Both models will have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The series will most likely be powered by a 4nm Tensor G3 chipset and may have up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Both devices are expected to pack similar to slightly bigger batteries. The duo will boot on the Android 14 OS out of the box.

Google Pixel Watch 2 features

The Pixel Watch 2 will offer a round dial similar to its predecessor but may come with some improvements. It is expected to come powered by a Qualcomm W5+ Gen 1 or W5 Gen 1 chipset and offer an improved battery life. It will also come with a host of fitness and sports features, including stress monitoring, heart rate sensor, skin temperature sensor, and others. It will have an IP68 rating.