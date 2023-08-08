comscore
Best deals on 5G smartphones under Rs 30,000 in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023

Here are some of the best deals on smartphones under Rs 30,000 in the sale.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant | 2 minute, 4 seconds read

Published:Aug 08, 2023, 04:06 PM IST | Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

Story Highlights

Amazon’s pre-independence sale will end tonight in India. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale has offers on several electronic items including smartphones. Those interested in buying new phones can get a 5G smartphone across different price brackets at a discounted price. We have curated a list of five smartphones that you can purchase in the ongoing sale.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is now available at Rs 14,790 on Amazon. The device comes with a 6.6-inch water-drop notch display having an FHD+ resolution. It has a 50MP triple camera system on the back. The device has Exynos 1330 SoC and packs a 6,000mAh battery. It boots on Android 13 and has 2 years of software support.

Realme Narzo 60 5G

Realme Narzo 60 5G

The newly launched Narzo 60 5G is now available at Rs 16,999 with Rs 1,000 coupon in the Great Freedom Festival sale. The device has a 90Hz Super AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It is powered by a Dimensity 6080 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The device has 33W fast charging support.

Lava Agni 2 5G

Lava Agni 2 5G

The Lava Agni 2 5G is now available for purchase in the sale. It costs Rs 21,999, but buyers with SBI Bank Credit Cards can get up to Rs 1,000 off. The smartphone has a 120Hz curved AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery and has 66W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Although it’s now old, the Galaxy S20 FE still is the only phone with a telephoto camera at around Rs 25,000. The device is now available at Rs 25,999 with Rs 1,000 coupon in the sale. It comes with a 6.5-inch punch-hole AMOLED panel featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 12MP triple camera system on the back and has 30x zoom total support. It is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC and has a 4,500mAh battery.

 

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

onePlus Nord CE 3

The newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is now up for grabs in the sale. It is priced at Rs 26,998 and comes in two color options, namely, Aqua Surge and Grey Shimmer. It sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 782G chipset and has a 50MP triple camera system. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and has 80W fast charging support.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

