Amazon’s pre-independence sale will end tonight in India. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale has offers on several electronic items including smartphones. Those interested in buying new phones can get a 5G smartphone across different price brackets at a discounted price. We have curated a list of five smartphones that you can purchase in the ongoing sale.

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is now available at Rs 14,790 on Amazon. The device comes with a 6.6-inch water-drop notch display having an FHD+ resolution. It has a 50MP triple camera system on the back. The device has Exynos 1330 SoC and packs a 6,000mAh battery. It boots on Android 13 and has 2 years of software support.

The newly launched Narzo 60 5G is now available at Rs 16,999 with Rs 1,000 coupon in the Great Freedom Festival sale. The device has a 90Hz Super AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It is powered by a Dimensity 6080 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The device has 33W fast charging support.

The Lava Agni 2 5G is now available for purchase in the sale. It costs Rs 21,999, but buyers with SBI Bank Credit Cards can get up to Rs 1,000 off. The smartphone has a 120Hz curved AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery and has 66W fast charging support.

Although it’s now old, the Galaxy S20 FE still is the only phone with a telephoto camera at around Rs 25,000. The device is now available at Rs 25,999 with Rs 1,000 coupon in the sale. It comes with a 6.5-inch punch-hole AMOLED panel featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 12MP triple camera system on the back and has 30x zoom total support. It is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC and has a 4,500mAh battery.

The newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is now up for grabs in the sale. It is priced at Rs 26,998 and comes in two color options, namely, Aqua Surge and Grey Shimmer. It sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 782G chipset and has a 50MP triple camera system. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and has 80W fast charging support.