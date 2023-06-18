Asus is launching its Zenfone compact smartphone early this year. It has given us a date and before the device is official, we now have fresh renders of the phone. The renders come from reliable leaker Evan Blass and reveal the design of the phone. To everyone’s surprise, the Asus Zenfone 10 looks exactly like the Zenfone 9. Also Read - 2023 Asus ROG Flow Z13 review: Is this really a "tablet"?

Asus Zenfone 10 renders, specifications

The Asus Zenfone 10 is visible in all colors in the press renders. The device will be available in Black, White, Red, Blue, and Green. The design of the smartphone appears to be the same as the predecessor. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 10 scheduled to launch on June 29, but don't get too excited

The smartphone has a compact form factor. It has a flat back and dual cameras placed in a vertical alignment. Next to the camera sensor is the LED flash unit. Upfront, there’s a punch-hole display, which we assume will be an AMOLED panel similar to its predecessor. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 7 series goes on sale in India: Check price, top offers

It has a flat-screen with slim bezels. But still, the bezels are quite noticeable. There’s a volume rocker and a power button on the right side and at the top there’s an earpiece. We expect it to have a Type-C port at the bottom, a microphone, and a speaker grille.

Apart from this, the device was spotted on a few certifications that revealed its specs. The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. For those unware, it’s the most powerful chip for mobiles from Qualcomm.

The smartphone will come with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. We may also see an 8GB RAM option as last year. It could come with 128GB of internal storage.

The phone socred 2,008 points in the single-core department and 5,454 points in the multi-core department on Geekbench 5.

In terms of battery, it is expected to pack a larger battery. The predecessor came with a 4,300mAh cell but the Zenfone 10 is rumored to have a battery capacity closer to the 5,000mAh mark. It may have 67W fast charging support.

Rumors suggest that the device will come with a 200MP main lens with support for 8K video recording. The existing Zenfone 9 has 50MP dual cameras. The smartpphone is said to come with a 6.3-inch compact display with an FHD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Asus may get the device IP68 certified for dust and water resistance. Furthermore, the smartphone is expected to boast a stereo speaker setup and a 3.5mm headphone jack.