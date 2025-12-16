Apple’s iPhone Fold May Skip Face ID; Display And Camera Specs Leak

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is shaping up to be one of the company’s most anticipated products in years, and fresh leaks from China have added more weight to early rumours. The upcoming device, widely referred to as the iPhone Fold for now, is expected to join Apple’s 2026 iPhone lineup and could mark the company’s official entry into the foldable smartphone category. Also Read: Samsung Beats Apple! World’s First 2nm Mobile Exynos 2600 Chip Is Here, Galaxy S26 Series Likely to Get It

A new leak posted on Weibo by tipster Digital Chat Station claims the foldable iPhone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, similar to what we've seen on several book-style foldables from Android brands. If this detail holds true, the device may skip Face ID altogether, and Apple may also avoid implementing an under-display fingerprint scanner for this first-generation model.

Larger Main Display, Smaller Cover Screen

The iPhone Fold is rumoured to sport a 7.58-inch inner display, which folds inward, making it Apple's largest iPhone screen yet. This main panel could also come with an under-display selfie camera, helping Apple avoid a noticeable cutout on the foldable screen.

The outer cover screen is expected to measure 5.25-inch, featuring a standard hole-punch cutout for the front camera. These display sizes place the device in the same league as most book-style foldables already on the market.

Dual Rear Cameras With 48MP Sensor

On the rear, the iPhone Fold is expected to feature a dual-camera setup, with at least one sensor reportedly offering 48MP resolution. It’s a simpler arrangement compared to Apple’s Pro models, but that could be intentional. For its first foldable, Apple may be prioritising the overall design – especially the weight, thickness, and hinge durability –rather than packing in a heavy, multi-lens camera system.

Foldable iPhone Expected in 2026

Multiple leaks suggest Apple is preparing a larger-than-usual lineup for 2026. The year may begin with the iPhone 17e, while the fall launch could include the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple’s first foldable – tentatively referred to as the iPhone Fold or possibly iPhone Ultra.